Neura Vault Pro Indicator

NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System

Overview

NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features.

Trading Logic

Core Strategy: RSI Reversal

The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones:

BUY Signal:

  • RSI value drops below the defined lower level (default: 40)
  • Indicates the market is oversold with upward reversal potential

SELL Signal:

  • RSI value rises above the defined upper level (default: 60)
  • Indicates the market is overbought with downward reversal potential

Example Trading Scenario

EURUSD M15 - BUY Scenario 1. Market Conditions: - Price: 1.0850 - RSI(14): 35 (Oversold zone) - MACD: Positive crossover - Trend: Bullish bias 2. EA Decision: ✅ RSI < 40 (Buy signal) ✅ MACD filter confirmed ✅ Maximum position limit not reached 3. Trade Execution: - Position: BUY 0.01 lot - Entry: 1.0850 - Stop Loss: 1.0820 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Take Profit: 1.0895 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Risk: $10 (adjustable) 4. Position Management: - Trailing Stop active (ATR multiplier: 1.0) - SL automatically rises as price moves into profit - Position closes at TP or TSL 5. Second Position (Lot Multiplication): - If signal continues and max position limit not reached - New position: 0.01 × 2.0 = 0.02 lot opened - Position grows when trend is strong

Advanced Features

1️⃣ Multi-Filter System (Optional)

RSI Filter: (Mandatory)

  • Detects overbought/oversold zones
  • Min/Max RSI tracking for dynamic levels
  • Adjustable period and levels

Moving Average Filter:

  • Fast MA (10) and Slow MA (20) crossovers
  • Trend direction confirmation
  • EMA/SMA option

MACD Filter:

  • MACD line and Signal line crossovers
  • Momentum confirmation
  • Adjustable periods (12/26/9)

ADX Filter:

  • Trend strength measurement
  • Prevents trading in weak trends
  • Threshold setting (default: 25)

ATR Filter:

  • Volatility control
  • Prevents trading in low volatility
  • Pip-based minimum ATR value

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter:

  • Trend confirmation from higher timeframe
  • Support from H1, H4, D1 timeframes
  • Adjustable MA period (50)

2️⃣ Progressive Lot Multiplication System

Position 1: 0.01 lot (initial) Position 2: 0.01 × 1.5 = 0.015 lot Position 3: 0.015 × 1.5 = 0.0225 lot

How It Works:

  • Lot size increases with each new position by a multiplier
  • Controlled by Lot Increase Multiplier (default: 2.0)
  • Limited by Max Trade Lot (default: 1.0)
  • Position count controlled by Max Open Positions (default: 3)

Advantages:

  • Increases profit potential in strong trends
  • Stays under risk management control
  • Separate SL/TP for each position

Important: This is an aggressive risk management strategy. Use Multiplier 1.0 for conservative trading.

3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Calculation:

Stop Loss = Entry ± (ATR × SL_Multiplier) Take Profit = Entry ± (ATR × TP_Multiplier) Default: SL_Multiplier = 1.5 TP_Multiplier = 3.0 Risk/Reward Ratio = 1:2

Fixed SL/TP Option:

  • Set Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false for fixed pip values
  • FixedStopLossPips = 30 pips
  • FixedTakeProfitPips = 50 pips

4️⃣ Trailing Stop (Profit Lock)

ATR-Based Trailing Stop:

Trailing Distance = ATR × ATR_TS_Multiplier Example: ATR = 0.0020 (20 pips) Multiplier = 1.0 Trailing Distance = 20 pips When BUY position is +20 pips in profit: → SL automatically moves to Entry price → SL rises as price rises → Profit is protected

Security Controls:

  • Complies with broker's minimum stop level
  • Freeze level control
  • Prevents invalid stops errors

5️⃣ Risk Management

Risk Per Position:

  • MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = $20 (default)
  • Automatic lot calculation based on Stop Loss distance
  • Prevents excessive account balance risk

Maximum Position Control:

  • Max_Open_Positions = 3
  • Open position limit per symbol
  • Prevents excessive lot loading

Margin Control:

  • Margin calculation before each trade
  • Does not open trade if insufficient margin
  • Minimizes margin call risk

Visual HUD Panel

Real-Time Information:

┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ NeuraVault Pro V1.0 │ │ EURUSD / M15 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┤ │ PRICE: BID 1.08500 / ASK 1.08520│ │ │ │ AUTO TRADING: │ │ Mode: ON | Pos: 2/3 | Lot: 0.01│ │ TS: ON | ATR Mult: 1.0 │ │ │ │ FILTERS: │ │ RSI(14): ON | 35.2 | BUY Zone │ │ Min RSI (1h): 32.1 | Max: 68.5 │ │ MA Cross: ON | BULLISH │ │ MACD: ON | 0.0015 | BULLISH │ │ ADX(14): ON | 28.5 | TRENDING │ │ ATR(14): ON | 18.5 pips │ │ MTF(H1): ON | UPTREND │ └─────────────────────────────────┘

Color Status Indicators:

  • Green: Bullish/Active/Trending
  • Red: Bearish/Off/Ranging
  • Yellow: Neutral/Warning
  • Gray: Disabled

Chart Signals:

  • Green Arrow (↑): BUY signal
  • Red Arrow (↓): SELL signal
  • Historical signals also displayed on chart

Installation and Usage

Step 1: Installation

  1. Load the EA into MetaTrader 5
  2. Drag it onto your desired symbol's chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading (green "AutoTrading" button)

Step 2: Basic Settings

=== MANDATORY SETTINGS === ✓ TradeLotSize = 0.01 (initial lot) ✓ MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = 20 (risk per trade) ✓ Max_Open_Positions = 3 (maximum positions) ✓ RSI_Period = 14 ✓ RSI_BuyLevel = 40 ✓ RSI_SellLevel = 60 === OPTIONAL FILTERS === □ Use_MA_Filter = false (initially off) □ Use_MACD_Filter = true (recommended) □ Use_ADX_Filter = false □ Use_ATR_Filter = false □ Use_MTF_Filter = false

Step 3: Optimization (VERY IMPORTANT!)

⚠️ WARNING: You MUST optimize for each symbol and timeframe!

Why Optimization is Required:

  • EURUSD volatility differs from GOLD volatility
  • RSI levels on M5 behave differently than on H1
  • Each market has its own unique dynamics
  • Non-optimized settings can lead to losses

Optimization Parameters:

1. Core Parameters (Mandatory):

RSI_Period: 10-20 (step: 2) RSI_BuyLevel: 30-45 (step: 5) RSI_SellLevel: 55-70 (step: 5)

2. Risk Management:

TradeLotSize: 0.01-0.10 (step: 0.01) LotIncreaseMultiplier: 1.0-2.5 (step: 0.5) Max_Open_Positions: 1-5 (step: 1) SL_ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-3.0 (step: 0.5) TP_ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-5.0 (step: 0.5)

3. Filters (Optional):

FastMA_Period: 5-20 (step: 5) SlowMA_Period: 15-50 (step: 5) ADX_Threshold: 20-30 (step: 5) Min_ATR_Value_Pips: 10-30 (step: 5)

Optimization Steps:

  1. Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
  2. Select the EA
  3. Choose symbol and timeframe (e.g., EURUSD, M15)
  4. Period: Use minimum 6 months of data
  5. Go to Optimization tab
  6. Add the parameters above
  7. Press Start button
  8. Select best results (Profit Factor, Drawdown, Winrate)
  9. Verify these settings with forward testing

Optimization Criteria:

✓ Profit Factor > 1.5 ✓ Win Rate > 50% ✓ Max Drawdown < 20% ✓ Total Trades > 50 (for statistical significance) ✓ Recovery Factor > 3.0

Step 4: Demo Account Testing

⚠️ DEMO FIRST, THEN REAL!

Demo Testing Process (Minimum 1 Month):

  1. Open a demo account
  2. Apply optimized settings
  3. Run for minimum 1 month
  4. Monitor daily performance
  5. Review trade logs
  6. Check drawdown levels
  7. Move to Real account if results are satisfactory

Metrics to Monitor in Demo:

  • Daily/Weekly profit/loss
  • Maximum drawdown
  • Win rate
  • Average trade duration
  • Lot multiplication performance
  • Trailing stop effectiveness

Recommended Symbols and Timeframes

Best Performance:

✓ EURUSD - M15, M30 ✓ GBPUSD - M15, M30 ✓ XAUUSD (GOLD) - M15, M30, H1 ✓ USDJPY - M15, M30

Medium Performance:

○ AUDUSD - M15 ○ USDCAD - M15 ○ NZDUSD - M15

Recommendation: Optimize separately for each symbol and use different magic numbers.

⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  1. Forex and CFD trading involves high risk. You can lose all your capital.

  2. This EA is not a profit guarantee. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  3. Optimization is mandatory. Do not use without optimization. Each symbol and timeframe requires different settings.

  4. Test on demo account. Do not use on real account without minimum 1 month demo testing.

  5. Lot multiplication risk: LotIncreaseMultiplier > 1.0 values represent aggressive strategy. Use 1.0 for conservative trading.

  6. Risk management is your responsibility:

    • Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose
    • Keep maximum position count low (1-3)
    • Never disable stop losses
    • Do not risk more than 1-2% of your account balance

  7. Market conditions change: Performance may vary in trending vs ranging markets.

  8. Broker selection matters: Use a broker with low spreads and good execution.

  9. VPS recommended: VPS usage recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

  10. All risks are yours. You are solely responsible for profits/losses from trades made using this EA.

Support and Contact

Have Questions?

  • Send a message from our MQL5 profile page: www.mql5.com/en/users/barissan/seller
  • Contact us for EA issues, optimization suggestions, or feature requests
  • You can share backtest results and ask about your experiences

Topics We Support: ✓ Installation and setup support ✓ Optimization guidance ✓ Bug reports ✓ Broker compatibility issues ✓ Strategic suggestions

Topics We Don't Support: ✗ Personal trading advisory ✗ Profit guarantee requests ✗ Loss compensation ✗ Account management

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Language: MQL5 Version: 1.0 Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot) Recommended Deposit: $500+ CPU Usage: Low Memory Usage: Medium Tick Speed: Every tick Backtest Supported: Yes (every tick model) Multi-Currency: Yes Hedge Supported: No (for netting accounts)

Demo Version

14-Day Free Trial

You can test the EA risk-free by downloading the demo version:

Demo Version Features: ✓ 14 days full-featured usage ✓ All filters adjustable ✓ Can perform real trading ✗ Trading parameters locked (lot, position count, etc.)

Full Version Features: ✓ Unlimited usage ✓ All parameters adjustable ✓ Lifetime updates ✓ Priority support

Tips for Success

1. Be Patient

  • Give the EA time to work
  • Don't focus on daily results, look at monthly performance

2. Risk Management

  • Never risk more than 10% of your account balance
  • Take maximum 1-2% risk per trade

3. Diversify

  • Run on multiple symbols
  • Test on different timeframes

4. Monitor

  • Check daily trade logs
  • Analyze losing trades
  • Note successful settings

5. Learn

  • Understand the EA's logic
  • Learn RSI strategy
  • Follow market dynamics

Conclusion

NeuraVault Pro is a professional RSI reversal trading system. With proper optimization, risk management, and patient usage, it can provide consistent performance in forex markets.

Remember:

  • Optimization is mandatory
  • Demo testing is essential
  • Risk management is vital
  • All risks are yours

Wishing you successful trading!

By purchasing this EA, you declare that you have read and accept all the above risk warnings.

© 2025 NeuraVault Pro | Professional Trading Solutions


おすすめのプロダクト
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
インディケータ
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
インディケータ
説明 ：  外国為替市場（PSAR）で専門的で人気のあるインジケーターの1つに基づいた新しい無料インジケーターをご紹介します。このインジケーターは元のパラボリックSARインジケーターの新しい変更です。プロSARインジケーターでは、ドットと価格チャートのクロスオーバーを見ることができます。クロスオーバーはシグナルではありませんが、動きの終わりの可能性について話します。新しい青いドットで購入を開始し、最初の青いドットの1 atr前にストップロスを配置し、最後にドットが価格チャートを横切るとすぐに終了できます。 売買シグナルを開く方法は？ 最初の青い点によるオープンバイトレードと最初の赤いドットによるオープンセルトレード 正しいストップロスはどこにありますか？ 安全なストップロスは最初のドットにある可能性があります（最初の青いドットの買いの場合と最初の赤い点の売りの場合） 正しいテイクプロフィットはどこにありますか？ テイクプロフィットはストップロス距離とRRに基づいて調整できるので、私の提案は2 RRで、ストップロスの2倍です。 利益を上げているのにtpを達成できなかった場合
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
インディケータ
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
インディケータ
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
エキスパート
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (3)
インディケータ
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
インディケータ
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
インディケータ
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
インディケータ
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
インディケータ
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
インディケータ
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
インディケータ
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
インディケータ
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
インディケータ
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
インディケータ
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
インディケータ
THE MAGICIAN - プロフェッショナル需給ゾーンインジケーター ゴールド15分足チャートで市場の混沌を明確なトレーディング機会に変換 ゴールド取引でお困りですか? XAU/USDでどこでエントリーすべきか推測するのに疲れていませんか? 買うべきか、売るべきか、様子を見るべきか混乱していませんか? 15分足タイムフレームで高確率のセットアップを逃していませんか? 「THE MAGICIAN」は市場を動かす需給の見えない力を明らかにします! THE MAGICIANの独自性とは? マルチタイムフレーム分析 H4、日足、週足のタイムフレームを同時に分析 複数のタイムフレームが一致する合流ゾーンを特定 最高確率の取引のためにHTF確認済みゾーンを表示 低品質シグナルを自動的に排除 フレッシュ(未ブレイク)ゾーンのみ ブレイク済みゾーンは表示しない - 未テストのレベルのみ 各ゾーンにフレッシュインジケーターでマーク 50%浸透閾値で品質検出を保証 ブレイクせずにゾーンタッチを追跡 インテリジェントトレーディングガイダンス インジケーターが取引または待機の理由を正確に
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
インディケータ
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
インディケータ
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
インディケータ
Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
FREE
Daily High Low Danilo Monteiro
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
インディケータ
# Indicador Daily High - Danilo Monteiro - MT5 ## Descrição O Daily High/Low Labels é um indicador personalizado para MetaTrader 5 que exibe automaticamente as máximas e mínimas diárias no gráfico, facilitando a identificação rápida dos níveis importantes de preço. O indicador marca os preços com etiquetas e linhas horizontais, permitindo uma visualização clara dos níveis críticos do dia atual e anterior. ## Principais Características ### 1. Marcação Automática - Exibe automaticamente as máxi
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
インディケータ
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro — 高度なマルチフィルター対応スキャルピングインジケーターシステム SuperScalp Pro は、クラシックな Supertrend と複数のインテリジェントな確認フィルターを組み合わせた高度なスキャルピング用インジケーターシステムです。M1〜H4 のすべての時間足で効率的に機能し、特に XAUUSD、BTCUSD、および主要なFX通貨ペアに適しています。単体のシステムとして、また既存の取引戦略へ柔軟に統合して使用できます。 本インジケーターは 11 以上のフィルターを統合しており、短期・長期の EMA、トレンド判定に用いる 3 本の EMA、EMA スロープ（EMA slope）、RSI、ADX、出来高、VWAP、ボリンジャーバンドのブレイクアウト、MACD ダイバージェンスフィルターなどを含みます。スマートキャンドルフィルターはローソク足の終値を確認して弱いシグナルを排除し、3 本の EMA と MACD ダイバージェンスを組み合わせたトレンド認識メカニズムにより勝率の高いシグナルの選別を支援します。 SuperScalp Pro は ATR に基
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着100名様限定で 299ドル でご提供します。最終価格は 499ドル となります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの銘柄と
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 1分足、5分足、15分足などの低い時間足で最も効果を発揮します。 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
インディケータ
無料の AUX インジケーターと EA サポ   直接ダウンロード — ここをクリック [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment は、エリオット波動理論とトレーディングカオス手法を組み合わせて使用するトレーダーのために設計された MT5 専用ツールです。価格変動の中の隠れたおよび通常のダイバージェンスを検出し、ビル・ウィリアムズが説明したカオス市場環境と同期します。 主な特徴 エリオット波動に対応したダイバージェンス検出：波動構造と調和した強気・弱気ダイバージェンスを識別。 カオス手法の統合：AO（オーサムオシレーター）と市場構造に整合。 マルチタイムフレームスキャン：異なる時間枠でダイバージェンスを分析し、トレンドの転換を確認。 視覚的アラートとオブジェクト：チャート上の矢印、ライン、マーカーで即座に識別。 市場適応読解：カオス的状況に自動適応し、ノイズを除去して有効なセットアップを維持。 ブレイクプルバックエントリー手法：シンプルなフィボナッチリトレースメントとピボットポイントを使用。 利点 ダイ
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
インディケータ
もちろんです。以下は、提供いただいたテキストの日本語への翻訳です： MT4用の天文学指標をご紹介します：究極の天体トレーディングコンパニオン トレーディング体験を天空の高みに高める準備はできていますか？私たちの革命的なMT4用の天文学指標をご紹介します。この革新的なツールは、複雑なアルゴリズムの力を借りて、類まれなる天文学的洞察と精密な計算を提供します。 あなたの指先で宇宙の情報を：   宝のような天文学的データが明らかになる包括的なパネルをご覧ください。惑星の地理的/太陽中心座標、太陽と地球の距離、星の大きさ、伸び、星座、黄道座標および赤道座標、さらには水平座標まで、それぞれが綿密に計算され美しく表示されています。指標によって生成される垂直線は時間値に対応し、トレーディングの旅に宇宙の視点を提供します。 惑星のラインと関係：   グラフを飾る惑星のラインの魔法を体験し、スケールと角度をカスタマイズできます。直感的なコントロールパネルを介して各惑星のラインの表示を簡単に切り替えることができます。指定された時刻範囲内での合会、六分会、四分会、三分会、対会、逆行の指標で天体の関係の芸術を発
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Proは、MetaTrader 5向けのプロフェッショナルなindicatorで、トレーダーがエントリーポイントを特定し、リスクを効果的に管理するために設計されています。 このindicatorは、シグナル検出システム、Entry/SL/TPの自動管理、ボリューム分析、リアルタイムパフォーマンス統計を含む包括的な分析ツールセットを提供します。 システムを理解するためのユーザーガイド   |   他の言語のユーザーガイド 主な機能 シグナル検出システム このindicatorは、price actionと市場構造の分析に基づいて潜在的なエントリーポイントを自動検出します。トレード機会を検出すると: - BUY（青）またはSELL（赤）の矢印がchart上に表示されます - ローソク足が色付けされ、シグナルゾーンが識別されます - Entry/SL/TPレベルが自動計算されます シグナルは価格がEntryレベルに触れた時のみ発動し、市場に確認されていないシグナルをフィルタリングします。 インテリジェントなEntry/SL/TP管理 - Ent
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
インディケータ
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
作者のその他のプロダクト
Signal Hunter Basic
Befe Ltd
エキスパート
シグナルハンター: プロフェッショナルシグナルキャッチャー＆自動売買エキスパート Signal Hunter（シグナルハンター）は、FX市場における効果的なシグナル検出と自動売買のために設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。AI技術を搭載したこのツールは、RSIベースのシグナルと複数のフィルター（MA、MACD、ADX、ATR、MTF）を組み合わせ、市場状況に合わせた信頼性の高いトレード機会を提供します。手動取引用にシグナルをキャッチしたい場合も、完全自動取引を実行したい場合も、Signal Hunterはあらゆるレベルのトレーダーに対応します。Lite版は無料トライアルを提供し、Pro版はすべての機能を備え無制限の柔軟性を解放します。 Signal Hunterの仕組み Signal Hunterのコアロジックは、買われすぎ/売られすぎの市場状況を識別することに重点を置いています。主なシグナルソースはRSI（相対力指数）であり、ユーザーが定義した過去期間（例: 過去1時間）内でのRSIの最小または最大値のブレイクアウトを検出します。単純なRSIの閾値（買いレベル:
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
エキスパート
ダイナミックRSIガーディアン – 精密な取引と完全なリスク管理 ダイナミックRSIガーディアンは、一貫したパフォーマンス、厳格なリスク管理、柔軟性を重視するトレーダーのためのプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。高度なピップベースの計算とRSI駆動のインテリジェントなフィルターを基盤としており、すべての取引が厳格なルールに従い、リスクを最小限に抑えつつ機会を最大化します。 主な機能 ： スマートエントリーシステム • RSIに基づく多層フィルター確認 • 高確率シグナルの検出とチャート上での矢印視覚化 完全なリスク管理 • リスクパーセンテージに基づく動的手数計算 • 最大ポジション数と取引チェック（過剰取引防止） • 無効なストップロスレベルの保護 高度な出口戦略 • ATRまたは固定ピップに基づくトレーリングストップ • 調整可能なストップロスとテイクプロフィット（ピップベース） • ブローカーの制限に対応した自動ストップロス修正 ビジュアルHUDダッシュボード • リアルタイムステータス（買い、売り、ブロック） • 市場状況の表示 • シグナル追跡と分
FREE
Neura Vault Basic
Befe Ltd
エキスパート
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - 专业RSI反转交易系统 概述 NeuraVault Pro 是一个基于RSI(相对强弱指数)反转的专业自动化交易系统。它专为捕捉超买和超卖区域的反转机会而设计,配备先进的过滤器和全面的风险管理功能。 交易逻辑 核心策略:RSI反转 EA在市场达到超买或超卖区域时捕捉反转机会: 买入信号: RSI值跌破定义的下限水平(默认:40) 表明市场超卖,有向上反转潜力 卖出信号: RSI值升破定义的上限水平(默认:60) 表明市场超买,有向下反转潜力 交易场景示例 欧美 M15 - 买入场景 市场条件: 价格: 1.0850 RSI(14): 35 (超卖区域) MACD: 正向交叉 趋势: 看涨倾向 EA决策: RSI < 40 (买入信号) MACD过滤器确认 未达到最大仓位限制 交易执行: 仓位: 买入 0.01 手 入场: 1.0850 止损: 1.0820 (基于ATR,动态) 止盈: 1.0895 (基于ATR,动态) 风险: $10 (可调整) 仓位管理: 追踪止损激活 (ATR倍数: 1.0) SL随价格盈利自动上移 仓位
FREE
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Basic
Befe Ltd
1.5 (2)
エキスパート
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro   is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for   multi-symbol automation   and   dynamic risk control . Attach it to   any chart , and it automatically scans   every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with   ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected   risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian
Befe Ltd
エキスパート
ダイナミックRSIガーディアン – 精密な取引と完全なリスク管理 ダイナミックRSIガーディアンは、一貫したパフォーマンス、厳格なリスク管理、柔軟性を重視するトレーダーのためのプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。高度なピップベースの計算とRSI駆動のインテリジェントなフィルターを基盤としており、すべての取引が厳格なルールに従い、リスクを最小限に抑えつつ機会を最大化します。   主な機能 ： スマートエントリーシステム • RSIに基づく多層フィルター確認 • 高確率シグナルの検出とチャート上での矢印視覚化 完全なリスク管理 • リスクパーセンテージに基づく動的手数計算 • 最大ポジション数と取引チェック（過剰取引防止） • 無効なストップロスレベルの保護 高度な出口戦略 • ATRまたは固定ピップに基づくトレーリングストップ • 調整可能なストップロスとテイクプロフィット（ピップベース） • ブローカーの制限に対応した自動ストップロス修正 ビジュアルHUDダッシュボード • リアルタイムステータス（買い、売り、ブロック） • 市場状況の表示 • シグナル追跡
Signal Hunter Advanced
Befe Ltd
エキスパート
シグナルハンター: プロフェッショナルシグナルキャッチャー＆自動売買エキスパート Signal Hunter（シグナルハンター）は、FX市場における効果的なシグナル検出と自動売買のために設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。AI技術を搭載したこのツールは、RSIベースのシグナルと複数のフィルター（MA、MACD、ADX、ATR、MTF）を組み合わせ、市場状況に合わせた信頼性の高いトレード機会を提供します。手動取引用にシグナルをキャッチしたい場合も、完全自動取引を実行したい場合も、Signal Hunterはあらゆるレベルのトレーダーに対応します。Lite版は無料トライアルを提供し、Pro版はすべての機能を備え無制限の柔軟性を解放します。 Signal Hunterの仕組み Signal Hunterのコアロジックは、買われすぎ/売られすぎの市場状況を識別することに重点を置いています。主なシグナルソースはRSI（相対力指数）であり、ユーザーが定義した過去期間（例: 過去1時間）内でのRSIの最小または最大値のブレイクアウトを検出します。単純なRSIの閾値（買いレベル:
Neura Vault Pro
Befe Ltd
エキスパート
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - プロフェッショナルRSI反転トレーディングシステム 概要 NeuraVault Proは、RSI(相対力指数)の反転に基づいたプロフェッショナル自動売買システムです。買われ過ぎや売られ過ぎのゾーンでの反転機会を捉えるよう設計されており、高度なフィルターと包括的なリスク管理機能を備えています。 トレーディングロジック コア戦略: RSI反転 EAは、市場が買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎのゾーンに達したときに反転機会を捉えます: 買いシグナル: RSI値が定義された下限レベル(デフォルト: 40)を下回る 市場が売られ過ぎで上昇反転の可能性を示す 売りシグナル: RSI値が定義された上限レベル(デフォルト: 60)を上回る 市場が買われ過ぎで下降反転の可能性を示す トレーディングシナリオの例 EURUSD M15 - 買いシナリオ 市場状況: 価格: 1.0850 RSI(14): 35 (売られ過ぎゾーン) MACD: ポジティブクロス トレンド: 強気バイアス EAの判断: RSI < 40 (買いシグナル) MACDフィルター確認
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Engine
Befe Ltd
エキスパート
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for multi-symbol automation and dynamic risk control . Attach it to any chart , and it automatically scans every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator-based bot. It’s
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信