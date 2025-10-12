Triaxis Trader

TriAxisTrader is an automated trading system designed around the Triple Screen Method by Alexander Elder.
By analyzing three different timeframes simultaneously, the Expert Advisor helps identify the dominant trend direction and filter out false market signals with high precision.

The decision logic is based on well-known oscillators — CCI or RSI, allowing flexible signal generation depending on the trader’s preferences.
Additional filters from higher timeframes enhance trade selection and improve the consistency of market entries.

TriAxisTrader features an adaptive trade management module that controls open positions with precision and flexibility.
It operates efficiently on Forex pairs and can be used with other instruments, including CFDs.


Main Features

  • Entry signals generated from CCI or RSI indicators.

  • Three order types: Market, Stop, and Limit — adaptable to different strategies.

  • Time-based trading control with six adjustable trading sessions and independent lot coefficients.

  • Built-in time analyzer that helps identify the most active and efficient trading periods.

  • Automatic position closing after a specified number of bars for structured trade management.

  • Five customizable take-profit strategies for flexible position handling.

  • Two stop-loss modes for improved risk control.

  • Three trailing stop options for dynamic trade adjustment.

  • Configurable lot sizing — fixed or percentage-based.

  • Volatility-adjusted position sizing to adapt to changing market conditions.

  • Support for two simultaneous positions, each with its own exit logic.


Additional Information

  • Works on all major currency pairs and CFD instruments.

  • Compatible with all account types (ECN, Standard, etc.).

  • Recommended for brokers with low spreads and reliable execution.

  • Does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.

  • Fully compatible with Strategy Tester and supports parameter optimization.


Input Parameters

Orders Two

  • Orders Two — enable or disable the second order.

  • Profit Target — take-profit level for the second order (in points).

  • Profit Target = SL — use Stop Loss value as the base for take-profit.

Order Parameters

  • Stop Loss — stop-loss level (points).

  • Profit Target — take-profit level (points).

  • Bar Close — number of bars before automatic order closure.

  • BreakEven Level — shift for breakeven stop adjustment (points).

  • BreakEven Ticks — profit level to activate breakeven (points).

  • Trailing Stop — minimum trailing stop distance.

  • Trailing Step — trailing step size (points).

  • Profit Target Strategy — choose profit-taking strategy.

  • Stop Loss Strategy — stop-loss placement method.

  • Trail Strategy — trailing stop method.

  • Order Type — market, stop, or limit order.

  • Trade Mode — buy, sell, or both.

  • Money Management (Lot / Risk) — lot calculation mode: fixed or percentage-based.

  • Value for Money Management — lot size or risk percent.


Signal Settings

Signal 1

  • Signal ON/OFF — enable or disable signal.

  • MA (first screen) — period, shift, price type, averaging method.

  • First screen period — timeframe of the first screen.

  • MA (second screen) — parameters for the second screen.

  • Second screen period — timeframe of the second screen.

  • Third screen (CCI period) — period for CCI.

Signal 2

  • Signal ON/OFF — enable or disable signal.

  • MA (first screen) — period, shift, type, and method.

  • First screen period — timeframe of the first screen.

  • MA (second screen) — parameters for the second screen.

  • Second screen period — timeframe of the second screen.

  • RSI period — period for RSI indicator.

  • Oversold zone (Buy) — RSI oversold threshold.

  • Overbought zone (Sell) — RSI overbought threshold.


Trading Schedule

  • Enable or disable trading by day of the week (Monday–Sunday).


Trading Sessions

  • Start of session [1–6] — session start time.

  • End of session [1–6] — session end time.

  • Multiplier [1–6] — lot multiplier for the session.

  • Enable Input Time Analysis — enable trade time histogram.

  • Calculation type for histogram — choose calculation in points or currency.


Pending Orders

  • Distance for Pending Order — distance from current price (points).

  • Pending Expiration (bars) — pending order lifetime (bars).


Volatility-Based Lot Calculation

  • Use volatility for lot calculation — enable volatility-based lot sizing.

  • Volatility type — by weekday or average yearly value.

  • Coefficient (30%, 70%, 100%) — multipliers for volatility levels.


Additional Functions

  • Bar Close: Only Profit — close order by bar count only if profitable.

  • Loss distance (Strategy 4 & 5) — activation level for specific profit strategies.

  • Analysis distance (SL Strategy 2) — depth for stop-loss analysis.

  • Show Info Panel — enable/disable info display.

  • Visualize TP, SL, Orders — show order and level markers on the chart.

  • Magic Number — unique identifier for the EA instance.


Strategy Descriptions

Profit Target Strategies

  1. Fixed take-profit.

  2. Adjust TP if bar closes against position.

  3. Dynamic TP correction after each bar.

  4. Move TP to breakeven when price reverses.

  5. Similar to 4, but with bar-length adjustment.

Stop Loss Strategies

  1. Fixed stop-loss.

  2. Based on recent highs/lows over a defined range.

Trailing Stop Strategies

  1. Activated after breakeven.

  2. Immediate activation; adjusted after bar close.

  3. Immediate activation; modified by bar length.


Optimization and Testing

  1. Load the optimization template or create a custom parameter profile.

  2. Select the instrument, timeframe, testing period, and signal to be optimized.

  3. Disable signals and parameters that are not required for optimization to reduce calculation time.

  4. If necessary, set parameter ranges and save the template for future use.

  5. In the Strategy Tester settings, enable:

    • Modeling method: OHLC on M1

    • Optimization mode: Genetic Algorithm (for faster processing)

  6. After optimization is complete, select the best result and perform a single visual test, enabling Enabling Input Time Analysis to evaluate entry timing and reduce risk.

  7. Using the time analysis histogram, adjust trading intervals and re-test if necessary.

  8. Before saving the final template, disable the time analysis function to prevent impact on live trading.

  9. If the result is satisfactory, save the final template and apply the Expert Advisor to the chart following the standard MetaTrader procedure.

  10. When using multiple signals or charts on the same instrument, assign unique Magic Numbers to each instance to avoid order conflicts.



FREE
