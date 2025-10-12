Triaxis Trader

TriAxisTrader is an automated trading system designed around the Triple Screen Method by Alexander Elder.

By analyzing three different timeframes simultaneously, the Expert Advisor helps identify the dominant trend direction and filter out false market signals with high precision.

The decision logic is based on well-known oscillators — CCI or RSI, allowing flexible signal generation depending on the trader’s preferences.

Additional filters from higher timeframes enhance trade selection and improve the consistency of market entries.

TriAxisTrader features an adaptive trade management module that controls open positions with precision and flexibility.

It operates efficiently on Forex pairs and can be used with other instruments, including CFDs.

Main Features

Entry signals generated from CCI or RSI indicators.

Three order types: Market , Stop , and Limit — adaptable to different strategies.

Time-based trading control with six adjustable trading sessions and independent lot coefficients.

Built-in time analyzer that helps identify the most active and efficient trading periods.

Automatic position closing after a specified number of bars for structured trade management.

Five customizable take-profit strategies for flexible position handling.

Two stop-loss modes for improved risk control.

Three trailing stop options for dynamic trade adjustment.

Configurable lot sizing — fixed or percentage-based.

Volatility-adjusted position sizing to adapt to changing market conditions.

Support for two simultaneous positions, each with its own exit logic.

Additional Information