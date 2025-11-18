Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO

Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time.

This product is an analysis and decision-support tool.
It does not generate trading signals, does not open trades, and does not guarantee profits.

What the Indicator Does

  • Analyzes market conditions and classifies them into:

    • Trend

    • Lateral / Range

    • Neutral

  • Displays the current market direction (Long / Short / Flat)

  • Provides a clear dashboard view of market state and volatility conditions

  • Can be used as a filter for discretionary trading, semi-automatic systems, or Expert Advisors

Analysis Logic

The dashboard combines multiple analytical components, including:

  • Bollinger Bands expansion and contraction

  • ATR relative to historical volatility

  • ADX strength evaluation

  • Short-term volatility structure

These elements are combined to provide a contextual market assessment, not trade entries.

Algorithmic & Visual Modes

Algorithmic Mode (for EA integration):
The indicator exposes logical states that can be read via iCustom , such as:

  • Trend / Lateral / Neutral state

  • Market direction

  • Trend vs range percentage

Visual Mode (for discretionary traders):
All information is displayed in a clean and readable dashboard designed for real-time analysis.

Alerts & Notifications

  • Optional on-screen alerts

  • Optional push notifications when market conditions change

Alerts are informational only and do not represent trade signals.

Practical Use Cases

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO can be used to:

  • Filter unfavorable market conditions

  • Avoid trading during strong directional phases when using range strategies

  • Assist discretionary decision-making

  • Support semi-automatic or automated strategies as a market condition filter

Supported Markets & Timeframes

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Suitable for Forex pairs, indices, and CFDs

  • Works on all timeframes from M5 to H4

Technical Characteristics

  • No repainting

  • Real-time calculation

  • Lightweight and CPU-efficient

  • Clear, high-contrast dashboard layout

  • Compatible with multi-chart setups

  • Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Demo Version

A demo version is available through the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, as managed automatically by MQL5.

Disclaimer

This product is a technical analysis utility, not a trading system.
Trading involves risk, and all trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

Support

For assistance or usage questions, you may contact the author via Telegram:
https://t.me/xhunterx86



추천 제품
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
유틸리티
Optimal F Service Application Type: Service Application Functions: Calculation of the optimal fraction and trade volume to achieve maximum growth of the equity curve, based on the results of previous trades. About this app Capital management is the most crucial and often underestimated component of any trading system. Proper capital management can enhance—and sometimes significantly improve—the performance of your trading algorithm. This application automatically calculates the optimal fractio
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
유틸리티
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 제품 설명 개요 VIX Momentum Pro는 VIX75 합성 지수 전용으로 설계된 정교한 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다. 이 알고리즘은 합성 변동성 시장에서 고확률 거래 기회를 식별하기 위해 독점적인 모멘텀 탐지 기술과 결합된 고급 다중 시간프레임 분석을 사용합니다. 거래 전략 Expert Advisor는 여러 시간프레임에 걸쳐 가격 움직임을 분석하는 포괄적인 모멘텀 기반 접근법으로 작동합니다. 시스템은 VIX75 특성에 특화된 가격 패턴의 수학적 분석을 통해 방향성 모멘텀을 식별합니다. 진입 신호는 모멘텀 수렴, 변동성 임계값, 방향성 편향 확인을 포함한 여러 기술적 조건이 일치할 때 생성됩니다. 이 전략은 기존 지표 의존성을 피하고 대신 합성 지수 행동에 특별히 보정된 독점 수학 모델에 의존합니다. 이 접근법은 알고리즘이 합성 시장의 독특한 24/7 거래 환경에서 효과적으로 작동할 수 있게 합니다. 위험 관리 VIX Momentum Pro
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
Experts
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
유틸리티
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
Unicorn Ultimate EA
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a winning trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. Unicorn is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes Moving Average indicator as market price trend directional and Stochastic indicator as price Oscillation. Unicorn possesses an automatical Breakeven BE Checker and an automate CRASH
Haven Market Structure PRO
Maksim Tarutin
4 (2)
지표
Haven Market Structure PRO - 당신의 전문 시장 분석가 소개합니다,  Haven Market Structure PRO  – 이것은 단순한 지표가 아니라, 프라이스 액션(Price Action)과 스마트 머니(Smart Money)의 핵심 개념을 기반으로 한 가격 움직임 분석을 자동화하는 완전한 시스템입니다. 이 PRO 버전은 차트를 최대한 제어하고 시장의 전체 그림을 보고자 하는 트레이더를 위해 제작되었습니다. 다른 제품 보기 ->  여기 시장 구조를 이해하는 것은 수익성 있는 거래의 기초입니다. 이 지표는 가장 중요한 구조적 요소를 자동으로 식별하여, 여러분이 신중한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 시간을 절약해 줍니다. 주요 지표 신호 BOS (Break of Structure / 구조 돌파)  – 가격이 이전 고점(상승 추세에서) 또는 저점(하락 추세에서)을 돌파할 때 발생합니다. 이는  현재 추세의 강도를 확인하는 신호 입니다. CHoCH (Change o
DrawTrade MT5
Benjamin Daniel Suarez Luque
유틸리티
Enhance Your Manual Trading Workflow in MetaTrader DrawTrade is a total reimagining of how you interact with MetaTrader by introducing a flexible and intuitive interface designed specifically for manual traders. It enhances chart navigation, improves drawing responsiveness, and streamlines trade execution — all with tools that feel natural to use and quick to master.   Core Navigation Improvements Mouse Flick Navigation Quickly pan across charts with a flick of the mouse, improving chart expl
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
유틸리티
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
지표
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Experts
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 다양한 구성이 가능한 견고한 로봇 아래 스크린샷의 설정에 따라 10분 기간으로 BTC를 사용하세요. 전문가 로봇을 구매할 경우, 로봇을 지속적으로 개선하기 위해 수정을 요청할 권리가 있습니다. 주요 특징 이동 평균 교차 전략: EA는 두 개의 이동 평균선(MA1과 MA2)을 사용하여 거래 신호를 생성합니다. 빠른 MA(MA1)가 느린 MA(MA2) 위 또는 아래로 교차하면 거래가 시작됩니다. 마팅게일 전략: 거래에서 손실이 발생하면 다음 거래의 로트 크기가 승수(마팅게일 승수)만큼 증가합니다. 마팅게일 시퀀스는 승리한 거래 후 또는 최대 마팅게일 단계 수(maxMartingale)에 도달하면 재설정됩니다. 위험 관리: 손절매(SL) 및 이익실현(TP) 수준은 구성 가능합니다. 수익을 확보하고 손실을 최소화하기 위해 추적 정지 및 손익분기점 기능이 포함되었습니다. 일일 이익/손
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
유틸리티
한 번에 여러 포지션/거래를 열어야 합니까? 우리는 귀하의 쉬운 솔루션을 만들었습니다. 이제 한 번에 여러 직위를 입력할 수 있습니다. 로트 크기, 포지션 수, 이익 실현 및 손실 중지를 설정할 수 있습니다. 예: 특정 로트 규모로 3, 5, 10 또는 원하는 수의 포지션을 구매하려고 합니다. 이제 "구매" 버튼을 탭하기만 하면 됩니다. 또는 예: 특정 로트 규모로 3, 5, 10 또는 원하는 수의 포지션을 판매하려고 합니다. 간단히 "판매" 버튼을 클릭하시면 됩니다. han beon-e yeoleo pojisyeon/geolaeleul yeol-eoya habnikka? ulineun gwihaui swiun sollusyeon-eul mandeul-eossseubnida. ije han beon-e yeoleo jig-wileul iblyeoghal su issseubnida. loteu keugi, pojisyeon su, iig silhyeon mich sonsil jung
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
AO Trade 시스템은 경매 또는 뉴스 시간을 기준으로 하여 다른 특정 주문 시간과 비교하여 시장 트렌드를 예측하기 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다. **EA에서 사용하는 모든 시간 매개 변수는 귀하의 터미널 시간을 기반으로 합니다. 다양한 브로커들은 서로 다른 GMT 시간대에서 작동할 수 있으며, 여름 시간 조정으로 인해 더욱 다양할 수 있습니다.** **구현하기 전에 귀하의 터미널에 맞는 시간 설정을 주의 깊게 확인하십시오.** 권장 설정: M1 시간대에서 사용 HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 시간 체크 중에는 특정 체크 시간 분(1.2 체크 시간 분) 후에 가격 확인이 발생한다는 것을 알 수 있습니다. 이 설계는 의도적으로 이루어졌으며, 참조중인 바(bar)가 완료되도록하고, 주문 시간과의 정확한 비교를 위해 개방, 고점, 저점 및 종가 값을 활용할 수 있도록 합니다. 설정 -----------------1 타이머------------------- 1.1
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
지표
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
MiEasyOrderMT5
Carlos Miguel Iriondo
유틸리티
Mi Easy Order MT5 es un programa diseñado para facilitar y optimizar la ejecución de operaciones de compra y venta en los mercados financieros, proporcionando al trader una herramienta práctica, precisa y confiable para la gestión del riesgo. Su objetivo principal es simplificar el proceso de entrada al mercado, eliminando cálculos manuales y reduciendo errores comunes que suelen producirse al momento de definir el tamaño de la posición. El sistema permite al usuario ingresar como parámetro el n
FREE
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
지표
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
유틸리티
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
News Catcher Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.73 (15)
Experts
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
Becktester Telegram Signals for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
유틸리티
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Multi currency testing mode in MT5. Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the m
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
유틸리티
EASY Insight – 더 스마트한 트레이딩, 여기서 시작하세요 개요 만약 단 몇 초 만에 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식 시장까지 전체를 수동 차트 확인 없이 스캔할 수 있다면 어떨까요? EASY Insight 는 인디케이터 데이터를 실행 가능한 트레이딩 인사이트로 바꿔주는 AI 준비형 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 추측이나 복잡한 시각적 혼란에 더 이상 시간을 낭비하고 싶지 않은 트레이더를 위해 개발되었으며, 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공합니다. 이것이야말로 완전히 새로운 차원의 트레이딩입니다. 끝없는 창 전환도, 복잡한 차트 오버레이도 없습니다. 여러분이 이미 잘 알고 있는 도구(FX Power (FXP), FX Volume (FXV), FX Dynamic (FXD), FX Levels (FXL), 그리고 비외환 자산용 IX Power (IXP))에서 얻는 구조화된 순수 인사이트만을 제공합니다. 더욱 편리함을 원한다면, EASY Insig
XAU Gold Trend Expert
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries: Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets. Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and sp
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
My Pivot
Ashok Kumar Singha
지표
My Pivot is an Indicator based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. This Indicator will Plot 11 SR zones including Pivot Line which will definitely help you to understand the exact SR zones of the Market. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading S
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Experts
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
유틸리티
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
유틸리티
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
유틸리티
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
유틸리티
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
유틸리티
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
유틸리티
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
유틸리티
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
유틸리티
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
유틸리티
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
유틸리티
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
유틸리티
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
ForexSource Dashboard
Adnan Abdul Rehman
유틸리티
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
유틸리티
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
유틸리티
Elliott Wave Counter는 Elliott 파동의 빠르고 사용자 친화적인 수동 마크업을 위한 패널입니다. 색상과 마크 수준을 선택할 수 있습니다. 도구에서 만든 마지막 마크업과 전체 마크업을 제거하는 기능도 있습니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 마크업이 이루어집니다. 5번 클릭 - 5개의 웨이브가 있습니다! Elliott Wave Counter는 Elliott 파동의 초보자와 전문 분석가 모두에게 훌륭한 도구가 될 것입니다. Elliott Wave Counter 설치 및 입력 가이드 당신이 얻고 싶다면       EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT5 터미널에 대한   알림   (스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14016 MT5 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15081 일반 입력: 웨이브 유형 버튼:   이 버튼을 사용하면 차트
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5
Wang Yu
유틸리티
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
유틸리티
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
유틸리티
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
Telegram Publisher Agent는   거래자가 Telegram 채널 및 그룹에 실시간으로 신호를 보낼 수 있는 추가 기능입니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 메시지, 차트 스크린샷 및 기타 기능을 통해 이 도구는 트레이더가 트레이딩 통찰력과 전략을 팔로워와 공유할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 이 도구는 또한 밝고 어두운 테마 스위치가 있는 아름다운 디자인을 특징으로 하여 사용자에게 미적 및 기능적인 거래 경험을 제공합니다. Telegram 게시자 에이전트는 모든 거래를 채널 및 그룹의 신호로 게시하도록 설계되었습니다. 거래를 제공하기만 하면 Telegram 게시자 에이전트가 버튼 클릭 한 번으로 거래 채널이나 그룹에 거래 신호를 보내는 모든 어려운 작업을 수행합니다. 텔레그램 게시자 에이전트       설치 및 입력 가이드 EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조)   에 대한 알림을 받으려면   . MT4 버전   htt
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
유틸리티
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
유틸리티
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
제작자의 제품 더 보기
FlyWithGold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
유틸리티
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
Atr Grid Controller
Daniele Bonann
유틸리티
ATR Grid Risk Controller – Trade Management Utility ATR Grid Risk Controller   is a   manual trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor , designed for discretionary traders and prop firm traders who require   strict risk control, precision, and execution discipline . This EA   does NOT generate trading signals ,   does NOT decide when to enter , and   does NOT use martingale or lot multiplication . The trader keeps full control of trade decisions, while the EA handles   risk calculati
Prop Firm Grid Controller
Daniele Bonann
유틸리티
ATR Grid Risk Controller – Trade Management Utility ATR Grid Risk Controller is a manual trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor , designed for discretionary traders and prop firm traders who require strict risk control, precision, and execution discipline . This EA does NOT generate trading signals , does NOT decide when to enter , and does NOT use martingale or lot multiplication . The trader keeps full control of trade decisions, while the EA handles risk calculation and executi
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변