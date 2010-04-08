Fractal Levels AM

The presented indicator is an original development based on the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicator - Fractals.

The Fractals indicator allows you to determine a significant trough or peak for analysis on the price chart of the financial instrument in question.

The fractal itself on the price chart consists of candles, the middle of which is either the highest (up fractal) or the lowest (down fractal) of all the candles taken for analysis.

The original indicator uses five candles to build the fractal.

Unlike the original indicator, the proposed version of the indicator allows you to independently adjust the number of candles on each side of the central candle to identify the fractal.

Also, the presented indicator identifies three different types of fractals simultaneously (the parameters of each fractal are defined by the user).

In general, the work of the presented indicator consists of four stages:

The indicator analyzes the figures that are formed on the price chart;

The indicator identifies three types of fractals and marks them on the price chart;

The indicator sets the support/resistance level based on the values ​​of the identified fractal;

The indicator displays the support/resistance level until the current price exceeds the fractal value.

The indicator is an excellent assistant for setting pending orders for entering/exiting a trade.

The indicator also allows you to identify current trends of three types on the price chart (in accordance with the parameters of the three types of fractals selected by the user).

The indicator is designed for experienced traders familiar with technical analysis using fractals.

Configurable parameters:

L_Bar_1 - the number of candles to the left of the first-level fractal required for its identification;

R_Bar_1 - the number of candles to the right of the first-level fractal required for its identification;

L_Bar_2 - the number of candles to the left of the second-level fractal required for its identification;

R_Bar_2 - the number of candles to the right of the second-level fractal required for its identification;

L_Bar_3 - the number of candles to the left of the third-level fractal required for its identification;

R_Bar_3 - the number of candles to the right of the third-level fractal required for its identification.

Attention: Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future. To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received. It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade. With respect and best wishes, Andriy Matviyevs'kyy

P.S. If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better. I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.





