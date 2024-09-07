Block Master Pro

The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction.

Key Features:

  • Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. The indicator uses a range of filters to confirm signals, including fractal analysis, candle body checks, and identification of blocks with candles that have only wicks.

  • Additional Filtering: You can configure the indicator to display only those order blocks where the candle shows an engulfing pattern, which helps in more accurately assessing the signal strength.

  • Smart Money Concept: Block Master Pro is based on the Smart Money concept, allowing users to track the actions of major market players.

  • Sound Alerts: The indicator is equipped with sound alerts that notify you when an order block is formed, ensuring you never miss an important trading opportunity.

Advantages of Using Order Blocks:

  • Capital Direction Analysis: Order blocks help determine the direction of major capital flows, which can serve as a signal for potential price changes.

  • Tracking Major Traders' Activity: The indicator shows where major market participants place their orders, helping to identify potential support and resistance levels.

  • Versatility: Block Master Pro is suitable for trading across various markets, including Forex, stock exchanges, cryptocurrencies, and more. This adaptability allows you to tailor your strategy to any asset type.

  • Trading Flexibility: The indicator can be used for intraday trading as well as for longer-term positions on weekly and monthly charts.

  • Convenience and Risk Management: The ability to place limit orders helps in managing positions effectively without constant monitoring. This feature offers a favorable risk-to-reward ratio, with the possibility of working with a take-profit to stop-loss ratio of 1:3 or higher.

Block Master Pro is a powerful tool for market analysis that helps traders more accurately identify key levels and make informed decisions for successful trading.


FREE
DanyLbc747
1222
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:34 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Stanislav Konin
2306
개발자의 답변 Stanislav Konin 2025.09.15 04:27
Thank you for your support!
maghas83
302
maghas83 2025.03.26 16:44 
 

excellent in everything especially the support received also excellent bonus

lorenzo_mella
824
lorenzo_mella 2024.10.02 08:31 
 

ottimo in tutto soprattutto il supporto ricevuto ottimo anche il bonus

Stanislav Konin
2306
개발자의 답변 Stanislav Konin 2024.10.02 17:17
Thank you for your feedback! I wish you success in trading!
