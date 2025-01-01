MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリファイルCFileBinReadFloat
- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
ReadFloat
파일에서 float 유형 변수 읽기.
|
bool ReadFloat(
매개변수
값
[in] 읽기 데이터를 배치하기 위한 변수에 대한 참조.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 데이터를 읽지 못하면 false.