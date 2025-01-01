문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリファイルCFileBinReadFloat 

ReadFloat

파일에서 float 유형 변수 읽기.

bool  ReadFloat(
   float&  value      // 변수
  \)

매개변수

[in]  읽기 데이터를 배치하기 위한 변수에 대한 참조.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 데이터를 읽지 못하면 false.