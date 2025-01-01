문서화섹션
파일에서 double 유형 변수 배열 읽기.

bool  ReadDoubleArray(
   double&  array[],            // 배열
   int      start_item=0,       // 시작 요소
   int      items_count=-1      // 요소 수
  \)

매개변수

array[]

[in]  읽기 데이터를 배치하기 위한 변수에 대한 참조.

start_item=0

[in]  읽을 요소 시작.

items_count=-1

[in]  읽을 요소 수(파일의 끝을 읽으면 -1).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 데이터를 읽지 못하면 false.