MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリファイルCFileBinReadDoubleArray
- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
ReadDoubleArray
파일에서 double 유형 변수 배열 읽기.
|
bool ReadDoubleArray(
매개변수
array[]
[in] 읽기 데이터를 배치하기 위한 변수에 대한 참조.
start_item=0
[in] 읽을 요소 시작.
items_count=-1
[in] 읽을 요소 수(파일의 끝을 읽으면 -1).
값 반환
성공하면 true, 데이터를 읽지 못하면 false.