//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketTlsReadAvailable.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script inputs |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

input string InpMethod ="GET"; // Method (HEAD,GET)

input string InpServer ="www.google.com"; // Server

input uint InpPort =443; // Port

input uint InpTimeout=5000; // Timeouts

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

Print("Server: ",InpServer);

Print("Port: ",InpPort);

//--- 소켓을 생성하고 핸들을 수신

const int socket=SocketCreate();



if(socket==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("SocketCreate() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 소켓 시스템 객체와 관련한 데이터 수신 및 전송에 대한 시간 제한을 설정합니다.

if(!SocketTimeouts(socket,InpTimeout,InpTimeout))

{

PrintFormat("SocketTimeouts(%u, %u) failed. Error %d",InpTimeout,InpTimeout,GetLastError());

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- 포트를 통해 서버에 접속

if(!SocketConnect(socket,InpServer,InpPort,InpTimeout))

{

PrintFormat("SocketConnect('%s', %u, %u) failed. Error %d",InpServer,InpPort,InpTimeout,GetLastError());

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- 네트워크 연결을 보호하는 데 사용되는 인증서에서 데이터를 가져옵니다

string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;



if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

}

else

{

//--- 서버가 인증서를 제공하지 않습니다 - 보안되지 않은 연결을 보고하고 종료

Print("The connection is not secured by a certificate");

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- 서버에 요청을 보냅니다

string request=StringFormat("%s / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: %s\r

User-Agent: MetaTrader 5\r

\r

",InpMethod,InpServer);



if(HTTPSendTLS(socket,request))

{

//--- 요청 전송됨 - 응답 받기

Print("

Request sent. Starting page loading...");

uchar response[]; //수신된 모든 데이터(문서 헤더 및 본문)



if(!HTTPRecvTLS(socket,response,InpTimeout))

{

Print("There were errors while reading the page");

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- 수신된 데이터 바이트 수 보고

PrintFormat("%u bytes received",response.Size());

//--- 획득한 페이지 헤더만 표시

string result =CharArrayToString(response,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,CP_UTF8);

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("

HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

}

}

//--- 사용 후 소켓 종료

SocketClose(socket);

/*

결과:

Server: www.google.com

Port: 443

TLS certificate:

Owner: /CN=www.google.com

Issuer: /C=US/O=Google Trust Services/CN=WR2

Number: 0d:43:b1:4a:bb:9c:15:96:10:e1:3d:55:23:9f:25:4e

Print: 89167618e5017f813aff981c88ce422dc1016bdf

Expiration: 2024.12.30 08:26:35



Request sent. Starting page loading...

HTTPRecvTLS: Document received within 27 attempts

25185 bytes received



HTTP answer header received:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK

Date: Fri, 25 Oct 2024 17:12:42 GMT

Expires: -1

Cache-Control: private, max-age=0

Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only: object-src 'none';base-uri 'self';script-src 'nonce-CUL2rdUOeAN7xIV6v0WUuQ' 'strict-dynamic' 'report-sample' 'unsafe-eval' 'unsafe-inline' https: http:;report-uri https://csp.withgoogle.com/csp/gws/other-hp

Accept-CH: Sec-CH-Prefers-Color-Scheme

P3P: CP="This is not a P3P policy! See g.co/p3phelp for more info."

Server: gws

X-XSS-Protection: 0

X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN

Set-Cookie: AEC=AVYB7coyYMCdweTDTaWeGYzmRnxzKGqsOEosH_VkbCn8xhWkFz6v0kxQFw; expires=Wed, 23-Apr-2025 17:12:42 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com; Secure; HttpOnly; SameSite=lax

Set-Cookie: NID=518=J02X02Ff4v_9sMcNoUz-1SolmuG08E26Gs438ik0J_SOJUMy7of-P-qup-LaNSWVXUL8OjhOXpGIGuJQGIoEPBnzqDKCH-46_FN4J2foHeWTlGG8bVVvQ44AHWLg1OXjrGp3CUBexYdczLWNy3LxEcb7eh6mxSvFzOelPC6-vpXkaumLQ80x9gF_RpLcAYfN4ehT; expires=Sat, 26-Apr-2025 17:12:42 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com; HttpOnly

Alt-Svc: h3=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-29=":443"; ma=2592000

Accept-Ranges: none

Vary: Accept-Encoding

Transfer-Encoding: chunked

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 보안 연결을 통해 HTTP 요청 보내기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSendTLS(int socket,const string request)

{

//--- 문자열을 문자 배열로 변환하고 종료 0을 버립니다.

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,CP_UTF8)-1;



if(len<0)

return false;



return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 보안 연결을 통해 웹페이지 가져오기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecvTLS(int socket,uchar &response[],const uint timeout_ms)

{

//--- 제한 시간이 만료되기 전에 보안 TLS 연결에서 사용 가능한 데이터를 읽습니다

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

uchar block[1024]; //소켓에서 읽는 블록 데이터를 위한 버퍼

uint attempt=0; // 요청된 데이터 블록 수

int err =0; // 에러 코드



ResetLastError();



do

{

//--- 블록에서 일기 최대 1024 바이트

int len=SocketTlsReadAvailable(socket,block,1024);



if(len>0)

{

attempt++;

//--- 획득한 데이터 블록 합치기

ArrayCopy(response,block,response.Size());

//--- 획득한 데이터를 분석하고 헤더, 페이지 본문, 종료 또는 로딩 오류 등을 정의

//...

//...

//...

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

else

Sleep(10);



err=GetLastError();

}

while(!IsStopped() && GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !err);

//--- 읽는 동안 오류가 있었나요?

if(err)

{

Print("Error ",err);

return(false);

}



PrintFormat("%s: Document received within %d attempts",__FUNCTION__,attempt);

return(true);

}