코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Twitter에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

NRTR_extr - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Nikolay Kositsin | Korean English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
조회수:
4246
평가:
(14)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
nrtr_extr.mq5 (9.74 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

Real author:

Ramdass

NRTR indicator based on HIGH and LOW. The indicator is always located at the same distance from the reached extreme price. For an uptrend, it is displayed below the chart; for the downtrend — above. The meaning of this distance is to filter small corrective movements counter to the main trend. A stronger movement counter to the main trend above the preset level (the size of the moving filter) signals the complete trend reversal.

Like any other simplified approach, this indicator works well in trending market, but may fail in non-trend periods.

Fig.1. NRTR_extr

Fig.1. NRTR_extr

MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15244

Exp_WPRSIsignal Exp_WPRSIsignal

Trading system based on WPRSIsignal indicator signals.

Exp_SuperTrend Exp_SuperTrend

Trading system based on SuperTrend indicator signals.

Exp_NRTR Exp_NRTR

Trading system based on NRTR indicator signals.

Exp_NRTR_extr Exp_NRTR_extr

Trading system based on NRTR_extr indicator signals.