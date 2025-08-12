通貨 / YOU
YOU: Clear Secure Inc Class A
37.07 USD 0.15 (0.41%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YOUの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.71の安値と37.49の高値で取引されました。
Clear Secure Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
36.71 37.49
1年のレンジ
21.67 38.89
- 以前の終値
- 36.92
- 始値
- 37.05
- 買値
- 37.07
- 買値
- 37.37
- 安値
- 36.71
- 高値
- 37.49
- 出来高
- 3.737 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.92%
- 1年の変化
- 12.23%
