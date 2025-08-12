クォートセクション
通貨 / YOU
YOU: Clear Secure Inc Class A

37.07 USD 0.15 (0.41%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YOUの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.71の安値と37.49の高値で取引されました。

Clear Secure Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

YOU News

1日のレンジ
36.71 37.49
1年のレンジ
21.67 38.89
以前の終値
36.92
始値
37.05
買値
37.07
買値
37.37
安値
36.71
高値
37.49
出来高
3.737 K
1日の変化
0.41%
1ヶ月の変化
4.22%
6ヶ月の変化
41.92%
1年の変化
12.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K