货币 / YOU
YOU: Clear Secure Inc Class A
37.38 USD 0.43 (1.14%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日YOU汇率已更改-1.14%。当日，交易品种以低点37.22和高点38.00进行交易。
关注Clear Secure Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YOU新闻
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Clear Secure (YOU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- DA Davidson 给 Clear Secure 股票初始评级为"买入"，目标价45美元
- DA Davidson initiates Clear Secure stock with Buy rating, $45 price target
- Is Trending Stock CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) a Buy Now?
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- YouGov appoints Richards and Griffiths as non-executive directors
- CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- With a 90%+ MTD winner & an 83% hit rate, this AI stock picker is now up +131.69%
- Clear Secure's Underwhelming Quarterly Results (NYSE:YOU)
- Still betting on Nvidia? Our AI picked this stock instead; it’s up 96%+ THIS MONTH
- Clear Secure: Skeptical Of This Rally, Accrued Liabilities Pile Up (NYSE:YOU)
- We told you early: This AI-picked stock is now up 70% in August ALONE
- CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- CLEAR expands TSA PreCheck enrollment to over 190 Staples stores
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- Buffett’s mystery stock has just been revealed - but this AI model already knew it
- We told you before: Another AI-picked stock is up 55%+ this month ALONE
- Buffett’s mystery stock has been just revealed - but this AI model already knew it
- CLEAR expands airport security service to UK, Canada, Australia, NZ
- We told you before: Another AI-picked stock is up 55%+ this month ALONE
- Why Clear Secure (YOU) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Nordic and CLEAR partner to enhance healthcare identity security
日范围
37.22 38.00
年范围
21.67 38.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.81
- 开盘价
- 37.90
- 卖价
- 37.38
- 买价
- 37.68
- 最低价
- 37.22
- 最高价
- 38.00
- 交易量
- 981
- 日变化
- -1.14%
- 月变化
- 5.09%
- 6个月变化
- 43.11%
- 年变化
- 13.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值