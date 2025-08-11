Currencies / YOU
YOU: Clear Secure Inc Class A
37.97 USD 0.14 (0.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YOU exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.60 and at a high of 38.28.
Follow Clear Secure Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
37.60 38.28
Year Range
21.67 38.89
- Previous Close
- 37.83
- Open
- 38.28
- Bid
- 37.97
- Ask
- 38.27
- Low
- 37.60
- High
- 38.28
- Volume
- 789
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 6.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.37%
- Year Change
- 14.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%