통화 / YOU
YOU: Clear Secure Inc Class A
37.94 USD 0.87 (2.35%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
YOU 환율이 오늘 2.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.63이고 고가는 38.12이었습니다.
Clear Secure Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
36.63 38.12
년간 변동
21.67 38.89
- 이전 종가
- 37.07
- 시가
- 36.95
- Bid
- 37.94
- Ask
- 38.24
- 저가
- 36.63
- 고가
- 38.12
- 볼륨
- 1.766 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.35%
- 월 변동
- 6.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 45.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.87%
20 9월, 토요일