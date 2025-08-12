시세섹션
YOU: Clear Secure Inc Class A

37.94 USD 0.87 (2.35%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

YOU 환율이 오늘 2.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.63이고 고가는 38.12이었습니다.

Clear Secure Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YOU News

일일 변동 비율
36.63 38.12
년간 변동
21.67 38.89
이전 종가
37.07
시가
36.95
Bid
37.94
Ask
38.24
저가
36.63
고가
38.12
볼륨
1.766 K
일일 변동
2.35%
월 변동
6.66%
6개월 변동
45.25%
년간 변동율
14.87%
20 9월, 토요일