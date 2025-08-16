クォートセクション
通貨 / VSCO
VSCO: Victorias Secret & Co

27.52 USD 0.50 (1.85%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VSCOの今日の為替レートは、1.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.75の安値と27.71の高値で取引されました。

Victorias Secret & Coダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.75 27.71
1年のレンジ
13.78 48.73
以前の終値
27.02
始値
27.18
買値
27.52
買値
27.82
安値
26.75
高値
27.71
出来高
3.969 K
1日の変化
1.85%
1ヶ月の変化
21.55%
6ヶ月の変化
49.16%
1年の変化
8.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K