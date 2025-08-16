通貨 / VSCO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VSCO: Victorias Secret & Co
27.52 USD 0.50 (1.85%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VSCOの今日の為替レートは、1.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.75の安値と27.71の高値で取引されました。
Victorias Secret & Coダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSCO News
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Victoria’s Secret stock price target raised by UBS to $25 from $21
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Victoria's Secret Following Q2 Results - Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Victoria’s Secret stock price target lowered to $26 by Jefferies on tariff concerns
- Why Victoria's Secret Rallied Today
- Earnings call transcript: Victoria’s Secret Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock surges
- Victoria's Secret Lifts 2025 Sales Outlook After Q2 Earnings Exceed Estimates, Leaders Optimistic For Year Ahead - Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q2 Earnings
- Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Don't Discount These Retailers As Several Report Accelerating Earnings Growth
- Victoria’s Secret Sales Up 3%
- Victoria’s Secret Co earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Victoria’s Secret shares surge as second quarter results beat expectations
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Unveiling Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More Retail Trader Favorites Report Q2 - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Low expectations for retailers and ever-rising expectations for Nvidia in this week’s round of earnings
- Victoria's Secret Stock: Outlook Remains Weak, Fueling A Potential Proxy Fight (NYSE:VSCO)
- Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Victoria’s Secret & Co. restructures executive team, eliminates COO role
- Greenlight Capital Announces Q2 2025 Trades: New Positions in FLR and VSCO, Exit From VTRS - Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
1日のレンジ
26.75 27.71
1年のレンジ
13.78 48.73
- 以前の終値
- 27.02
- 始値
- 27.18
- 買値
- 27.52
- 買値
- 27.82
- 安値
- 26.75
- 高値
- 27.71
- 出来高
- 3.969 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 49.16%
- 1年の変化
- 8.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K