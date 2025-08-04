货币 / VSCO
VSCO: Victorias Secret & Co
27.12 USD 0.84 (3.20%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VSCO汇率已更改3.20%。当日，交易品种以低点26.25和高点27.31进行交易。
关注Victorias Secret & Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSCO新闻
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Victoria’s Secret stock price target raised by UBS to $25 from $21
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Victoria's Secret Following Q2 Results - Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Victoria’s Secret stock price target lowered to $26 by Jefferies on tariff concerns
- Why Victoria's Secret Rallied Today
- Earnings call transcript: Victoria’s Secret Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock surges
- Victoria's Secret Lifts 2025 Sales Outlook After Q2 Earnings Exceed Estimates, Leaders Optimistic For Year Ahead - Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q2 Earnings
- Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Don't Discount These Retailers As Several Report Accelerating Earnings Growth
- Victoria’s Secret Sales Up 3%
- Victoria’s Secret Co earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Victoria’s Secret shares surge as second quarter results beat expectations
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Unveiling Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More Retail Trader Favorites Report Q2 - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Low expectations for retailers and ever-rising expectations for Nvidia in this week’s round of earnings
- Victoria's Secret Stock: Outlook Remains Weak, Fueling A Potential Proxy Fight (NYSE:VSCO)
- Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Victoria’s Secret & Co. restructures executive team, eliminates COO role
- Greenlight Capital Announces Q2 2025 Trades: New Positions in FLR and VSCO, Exit From VTRS - Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
- Victoria’s Secret stock validates Fair Value analysis with 42% move to target
日范围
26.25 27.31
年范围
13.78 48.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.28
- 开盘价
- 26.37
- 卖价
- 27.12
- 买价
- 27.42
- 最低价
- 26.25
- 最高价
- 27.31
- 交易量
- 2.188 K
- 日变化
- 3.20%
- 月变化
- 19.79%
- 6个月变化
- 46.99%
- 年变化
- 6.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值