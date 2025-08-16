Moedas / VSCO
VSCO: Victorias Secret & Co
26.94 USD 0.08 (0.30%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VSCO para hoje mudou para -0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.75 e o mais alto foi 27.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Victorias Secret & Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VSCO Notícias
Faixa diária
26.75 27.20
Faixa anual
13.78 48.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.02
- Open
- 27.18
- Bid
- 26.94
- Ask
- 27.24
- Low
- 26.75
- High
- 27.20
- Volume
- 1.122 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 46.02%
- Mudança anual
- 5.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh