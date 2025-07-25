クォートセクション
通貨 / OTIS
株に戻る

OTIS: Otis Worldwide Corporation

90.33 USD 0.66 (0.74%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OTISの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.72の安値と91.83の高値で取引されました。

Otis Worldwide Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OTIS News

1日のレンジ
89.72 91.83
1年のレンジ
84.25 106.83
以前の終値
89.67
始値
89.72
買値
90.33
買値
90.63
安値
89.72
高値
91.83
出来高
6.175 K
1日の変化
0.74%
1ヶ月の変化
5.05%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.39%
1年の変化
-13.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K