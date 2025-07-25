通貨 / OTIS
OTIS: Otis Worldwide Corporation
90.33 USD 0.66 (0.74%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OTISの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.72の安値と91.83の高値で取引されました。
Otis Worldwide Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
89.72 91.83
1年のレンジ
84.25 106.83
- 以前の終値
- 89.67
- 始値
- 89.72
- 買値
- 90.33
- 買値
- 90.63
- 安値
- 89.72
- 高値
- 91.83
- 出来高
- 6.175 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.39%
- 1年の変化
- -13.04%
