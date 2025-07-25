Valute / OTIS
OTIS: Otis Worldwide Corporation
89.19 USD 1.14 (1.26%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OTIS ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.16 e ad un massimo di 90.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Otis Worldwide Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OTIS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
89.16 90.78
Intervallo Annuale
84.25 106.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 90.33
- Apertura
- 90.32
- Bid
- 89.19
- Ask
- 89.49
- Minimo
- 89.16
- Massimo
- 90.78
- Volume
- 5.599 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.13%
20 settembre, sabato