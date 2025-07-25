QuotazioniSezioni
OTIS: Otis Worldwide Corporation

89.19 USD 1.14 (1.26%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OTIS ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.16 e ad un massimo di 90.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Otis Worldwide Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
89.16 90.78
Intervallo Annuale
84.25 106.83
Chiusura Precedente
90.33
Apertura
90.32
Bid
89.19
Ask
89.49
Minimo
89.16
Massimo
90.78
Volume
5.599 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.26%
Variazione Mensile
3.72%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.50%
Variazione Annuale
-14.13%
