货币 / OTIS
OTIS: Otis Worldwide Corporation
89.23 USD 0.40 (0.45%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OTIS汇率已更改-0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点89.04和高点90.09进行交易。
关注Otis Worldwide Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
OTIS新闻
日范围
89.04 90.09
年范围
84.25 106.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 89.63
- 开盘价
- 89.63
- 卖价
- 89.23
- 买价
- 89.53
- 最低价
- 89.04
- 最高价
- 90.09
- 交易量
- 4.869 K
- 日变化
- -0.45%
- 月变化
- 3.77%
- 6个月变化
- -13.46%
- 年变化
- -14.09%
