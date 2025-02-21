通貨 / OIS
OIS: Oil States International Inc
5.88 USD 0.16 (2.80%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OISの今日の為替レートは、2.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.71の安値と5.89の高値で取引されました。
Oil States International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OIS News
1日のレンジ
5.71 5.89
1年のレンジ
3.07 5.99
- 以前の終値
- 5.72
- 始値
- 5.77
- 買値
- 5.88
- 買値
- 6.18
- 安値
- 5.71
- 高値
- 5.89
- 出来高
- 504
- 1日の変化
- 2.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.62%
- 1年の変化
- 28.38%
