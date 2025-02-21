Währungen / OIS
OIS: Oil States International Inc
5.74 USD 0.14 (2.38%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OIS hat sich für heute um -2.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Oil States International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
OIS News
- Should Value Investors Buy Oil States International (OIS) Stock?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Natural Gas Services Group, Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Oil States International
- 3 Oil Equipment Stocks That Could Defy Industry Weakness
- Oil States (OIS) Q2 Offshore Sales Up 5%
- Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Oil States Q2 2025 sees stable EPS, revenue miss
- Oil States earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Oil States Shareholders Vote on Key Proposals at Annual Meeting
- Oil States International Is Sufficiently Strong Despite The Recent Fall (NYSE:OIS)
- Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
5.72 5.83
Jahresspanne
3.07 5.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.88
- Eröffnung
- 5.82
- Bid
- 5.74
- Ask
- 6.04
- Tief
- 5.72
- Hoch
- 5.83
- Volumen
- 156
- Tagesänderung
- -2.38%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.89%
- Jahresänderung
- 25.33%
