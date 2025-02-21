통화 / OIS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
OIS: Oil States International Inc
5.72 USD 0.16 (2.72%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OIS 환율이 오늘 -2.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.67이고 고가는 5.83이었습니다.
Oil States International Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OIS News
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Moves 8.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Should Value Investors Buy Oil States International (OIS) Stock?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Natural Gas Services Group, Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Oil States International
- 3 Oil Equipment Stocks That Could Defy Industry Weakness
- Oil States (OIS) Q2 Offshore Sales Up 5%
- Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Oil States Q2 2025 sees stable EPS, revenue miss
- Oil States earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Oil States Shareholders Vote on Key Proposals at Annual Meeting
- Oil States International Is Sufficiently Strong Despite The Recent Fall (NYSE:OIS)
- Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
5.67 5.83
년간 변동
3.07 5.99
- 이전 종가
- 5.88
- 시가
- 5.82
- Bid
- 5.72
- Ask
- 6.02
- 저가
- 5.67
- 고가
- 5.83
- 볼륨
- 508
- 일일 변동
- -2.72%
- 월 변동
- 3.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.89%
20 9월, 토요일