QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OIS
Tornare a Azioni

OIS: Oil States International Inc

5.72 USD 0.16 (2.72%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OIS ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.67 e ad un massimo di 5.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Oil States International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OIS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.67 5.83
Intervallo Annuale
3.07 5.99
Chiusura Precedente
5.88
Apertura
5.82
Bid
5.72
Ask
6.02
Minimo
5.67
Massimo
5.83
Volume
508
Variazione giornaliera
-2.72%
Variazione Mensile
3.81%
Variazione Semestrale
11.50%
Variazione Annuale
24.89%
21 settembre, domenica