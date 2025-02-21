Valute / OIS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OIS: Oil States International Inc
5.72 USD 0.16 (2.72%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OIS ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.67 e ad un massimo di 5.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Oil States International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OIS News
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Moves 8.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Should Value Investors Buy Oil States International (OIS) Stock?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Natural Gas Services Group, Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Oil States International
- 3 Oil Equipment Stocks That Could Defy Industry Weakness
- Oil States (OIS) Q2 Offshore Sales Up 5%
- Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Oil States Q2 2025 sees stable EPS, revenue miss
- Oil States earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Oil States Shareholders Vote on Key Proposals at Annual Meeting
- Oil States International Is Sufficiently Strong Despite The Recent Fall (NYSE:OIS)
- Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.67 5.83
Intervallo Annuale
3.07 5.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.88
- Apertura
- 5.82
- Bid
- 5.72
- Ask
- 6.02
- Minimo
- 5.67
- Massimo
- 5.83
- Volume
- 508
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.89%
21 settembre, domenica