MYO: Myomo Inc
0.86 USD 0.03 (3.61%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MYOの今日の為替レートは、3.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.83の安値と0.86の高値で取引されました。
Myomo Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
0.83 0.86
1年のレンジ
0.80 7.17
- 以前の終値
- 0.83
- 始値
- 0.84
- 買値
- 0.86
- 買値
- 1.16
- 安値
- 0.83
- 高値
- 0.86
- 出来高
- 717
- 1日の変化
- 3.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -20.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -82.27%
- 1年の変化
- -78.12%
