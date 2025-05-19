通貨 / MRT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MRT: Marti Technologies Inc Class A
2.28 USD 0.08 (3.39%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MRTの今日の為替レートは、-3.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.23の安値と2.39の高値で取引されました。
Marti Technologies Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRT News
- Marti: Unlocking Ride-Hailing Growth In Türkiye With Bitcoin Exposure (NYSE:MRT)
- Marti surpasses ride-hailing targets ahead of schedule, sets new goals
- Marti stock falls after announcing Bitcoin treasury strategy
- Marti to hold up to 50% of cash reserves in bitcoin, other crypto
- Marti plans to hold 20% of cash reserves in crypto assets
- Marti appoints co-founder Durgun as chief operating officer
- Marti surpasses ride-hailing targets in Türkiye
- Marti Technologies, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024
- Marti Technologies names new CFO to bolster growth
1日のレンジ
2.23 2.39
1年のレンジ
1.76 3.89
- 以前の終値
- 2.36
- 始値
- 2.37
- 買値
- 2.28
- 買値
- 2.58
- 安値
- 2.23
- 高値
- 2.39
- 出来高
- 100
- 1日の変化
- -3.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -26.69%
- 1年の変化
- 16.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K