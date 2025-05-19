货币 / MRT
MRT: Marti Technologies Inc Class A
2.44 USD 0.02 (0.81%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MRT汇率已更改-0.81%。当日，交易品种以低点2.38和高点2.49进行交易。
关注Marti Technologies Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MRT新闻
- Marti: Unlocking Ride-Hailing Growth In Türkiye With Bitcoin Exposure (NYSE:MRT)
- Marti surpasses ride-hailing targets ahead of schedule, sets new goals
- Marti stock falls after announcing Bitcoin treasury strategy
- Marti to hold up to 50% of cash reserves in bitcoin, other crypto
- Marti plans to hold 20% of cash reserves in crypto assets
- Marti appoints co-founder Durgun as chief operating officer
- Marti surpasses ride-hailing targets in Türkiye
- Marti Technologies, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024
- Marti Technologies names new CFO to bolster growth
日范围
2.38 2.49
年范围
1.76 3.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.46
- 开盘价
- 2.47
- 卖价
- 2.44
- 买价
- 2.74
- 最低价
- 2.38
- 最高价
- 2.49
- 交易量
- 30
- 日变化
- -0.81%
- 月变化
- 0.41%
- 6个月变化
- -21.54%
- 年变化
- 25.13%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值