通貨 / LIT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LIT: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
55.21 USD 2.14 (4.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LITの今日の為替レートは、4.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.39の安値と55.59の高値で取引されました。
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LIT News
- Lithium Americas could be the Trump administration’s next investment, after chips and rare earths
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BWET, GOEX, SLVP, LIT and BBC
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Tesla Has Launched Its Robotaxi... Now What?
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Mine Closure in China Sparks Lithium ETFs Rally
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Behind The Surge In Battery Metal Mining
- Tesla Valuation Is Built On Dreams (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Lithium ETF (LIT) Hits a New 52-Week High
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- LIT: Oversupply And Slowing EV Adoption Disappoint
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Critical Minerals Sourcing Rises Against Trade Troubles
- Lithium Shines As Global Turmoil Throws Oil Prices Into Doubt (Commodity:LC:COM)
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
1日のレンジ
54.39 55.59
1年のレンジ
31.44 55.59
- 以前の終値
- 53.07
- 始値
- 54.39
- 買値
- 55.21
- 買値
- 55.51
- 安値
- 54.39
- 高値
- 55.59
- 出来高
- 1.769 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.63%
- 1年の変化
- 25.71%
25 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 3.3%
- 前
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.6%
- 前
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 6.8%
- 前
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -0.5%
- 前
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.6%
- 前
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- $42.847 B
- 前
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.1%
- 前
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 208 K
- 前
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.913 M
- 前
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.925%