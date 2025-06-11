QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LIT
Tornare a Azioni

LIT: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

55.21 USD 2.14 (4.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LIT ha avuto una variazione del 4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.39 e ad un massimo di 55.59.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LIT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.39 55.59
Intervallo Annuale
31.44 55.59
Chiusura Precedente
53.07
Apertura
54.39
Bid
55.21
Ask
55.51
Minimo
54.39
Massimo
55.59
Volume
1.769 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.03%
Variazione Mensile
18.37%
Variazione Semestrale
43.63%
Variazione Annuale
25.71%
25 settembre, giovedì
12:30
USD
PIL trim./trim.
Agire
Fcst
3.3%
Prev
3.3%
12:30
USD
PCE Reale trim./trim.
Agire
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.6%
12:30
USD
Vendite PIL trim./trim.
Agire
Fcst
6.8%
Prev
6.8%
12:30
USD
Ordini di Beni Durevoli m/m
Agire
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Ordini di Beni Durevoli Core m/m
Agire
Fcst
0.6%
Prev
1.1%
12:30
USD
Saldo Commerciale delle Merci
Agire
Fcst
$​42.847 B
Prev
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Scorte al Dettaglio m/m
Agire
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Scorte al Dettaglio escl. Auto m/m
Agire
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
12:30
USD
Richieste Iniziali di Sussidi di Disoccupazione
Agire
Fcst
208 K
Prev
231 K
12:30
USD
Continue Richieste di Sussidi di Disoccupazione
Agire
Fcst
1.913 M
Prev
1.920 M
13:00
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Discorso del Vicepresidente per la Supervisione Barr della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 7 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.925%