Valute / LIT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LIT: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
55.21 USD 2.14 (4.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LIT ha avuto una variazione del 4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.39 e ad un massimo di 55.59.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LIT News
- Lithium Americas could be the Trump administration’s next investment, after chips and rare earths
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BWET, GOEX, SLVP, LIT and BBC
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Tesla Has Launched Its Robotaxi... Now What?
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Mine Closure in China Sparks Lithium ETFs Rally
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Behind The Surge In Battery Metal Mining
- Tesla Valuation Is Built On Dreams (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Lithium ETF (LIT) Hits a New 52-Week High
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- LIT: Oversupply And Slowing EV Adoption Disappoint
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Critical Minerals Sourcing Rises Against Trade Troubles
- Lithium Shines As Global Turmoil Throws Oil Prices Into Doubt (Commodity:LC:COM)
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
54.39 55.59
Intervallo Annuale
31.44 55.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.07
- Apertura
- 54.39
- Bid
- 55.21
- Ask
- 55.51
- Minimo
- 54.39
- Massimo
- 55.59
- Volume
- 1.769 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.71%
25 settembre, giovedì
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 3.3%
- Prev
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 6.8%
- Prev
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 0.6%
- Prev
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- $42.847 B
- Prev
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 1.913 M
- Prev
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.925%