LIT: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

51.83 USD 0.09 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LIT exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.37 and at a high of 51.92.

Follow Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LIT News

Daily Range
51.37 51.92
Year Range
31.44 52.02
Previous Close
51.92
Open
51.52
Bid
51.83
Ask
52.13
Low
51.37
High
51.92
Volume
598
Daily Change
-0.17%
Month Change
11.13%
6 Months Change
34.83%
Year Change
18.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev