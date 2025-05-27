货币 / LIT
LIT: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
52.67 USD 0.84 (1.62%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LIT汇率已更改1.62%。当日，交易品种以低点52.15和高点53.10进行交易。
关注Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LIT新闻
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BWET, GOEX, SLVP, LIT and BBC
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Tesla Has Launched Its Robotaxi... Now What?
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Mine Closure in China Sparks Lithium ETFs Rally
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Behind The Surge In Battery Metal Mining
- Tesla Valuation Is Built On Dreams (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Lithium ETF (LIT) Hits a New 52-Week High
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- LIT: Oversupply And Slowing EV Adoption Disappoint
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Critical Minerals Sourcing Rises Against Trade Troubles
- Lithium Shines As Global Turmoil Throws Oil Prices Into Doubt (Commodity:LC:COM)
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
日范围
52.15 53.10
年范围
31.44 53.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.83
- 开盘价
- 52.27
- 卖价
- 52.67
- 买价
- 52.97
- 最低价
- 52.15
- 最高价
- 53.10
- 交易量
- 558
- 日变化
- 1.62%
- 月变化
- 12.93%
- 6个月变化
- 37.02%
- 年变化
- 19.92%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B