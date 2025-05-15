通貨 / KORE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KORE: KORE Group Holdings Inc
2.21 USD 0.08 (3.76%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KOREの今日の為替レートは、3.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.17の安値と2.21の高値で取引されました。
KORE Group Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KORE News
- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Kore Group EBITDA Jumps 46 Percent in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: KORE Group Holdings Q2 2025 shows revenue growth
- KORE Q2 2025 presentation: revenue growth rebounds as losses narrow significantly
- Synchronoss (SNCR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cloudflare (NET) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- KORE partners with TD SYNNEX to streamline IoT connectivity access
- KORE Group Holdings added to Russell Microcap Index
- KORE Surpasses 20 Million Total IoT Connections
- KORE Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
- Earnings call transcript: KORE’s Q1 2025 sees revenue dip, optimistic outlook
- KORE Q1 2025 slides: positive free cash flow despite revenue dip, connections up 8%
- KORE Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
1日のレンジ
2.17 2.21
1年のレンジ
1.10 4.87
- 以前の終値
- 2.13
- 始値
- 2.19
- 買値
- 2.21
- 買値
- 2.51
- 安値
- 2.17
- 高値
- 2.21
- 出来高
- 16
- 1日の変化
- 3.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.60%
- 1年の変化
- 0.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K