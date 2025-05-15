クォートセクション
通貨 / KORE
KORE: KORE Group Holdings Inc

2.21 USD 0.08 (3.76%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KOREの今日の為替レートは、3.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.17の安値と2.21の高値で取引されました。

KORE Group Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.17 2.21
1年のレンジ
1.10 4.87
以前の終値
2.13
始値
2.19
買値
2.21
買値
2.51
安値
2.17
高値
2.21
出来高
16
1日の変化
3.76%
1ヶ月の変化
-10.16%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.60%
1年の変化
0.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K