IMAX: Imax Corporation
32.31 USD 0.07 (0.22%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IMAXの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.78の安値と32.72の高値で取引されました。
Imax Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
31.78 32.72
1年のレンジ
19.19 32.95
- 以前の終値
- 32.38
- 始値
- 32.49
- 買値
- 32.31
- 買値
- 32.61
- 安値
- 31.78
- 高値
- 32.72
- 出来高
- 1.465 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.85%
- 1年の変化
- 57.61%
