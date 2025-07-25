Divisas / IMAX
IMAX: Imax Corporation
32.38 USD 0.11 (0.34%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IMAX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Imax Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IMAX News
Rango diario
31.92 32.59
Rango anual
19.19 32.95
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.49
- Open
- 32.51
- Bid
- 32.38
- Ask
- 32.68
- Low
- 31.92
- High
- 32.59
- Volumen
- 1.908 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.34%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 23.12%
- Cambio anual
- 57.95%
