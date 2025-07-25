Dövizler / IMAX
IMAX: Imax Corporation
31.97 USD 0.34 (1.05%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IMAX fiyatı bugün -1.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.59 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
Imax Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
IMAX haberleri
Günlük aralık
31.59 32.38
Yıllık aralık
19.19 32.95
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.31
- Açılış
- 32.35
- Satış
- 31.97
- Alış
- 32.27
- Düşük
- 31.59
- Yüksek
- 32.38
- Hacim
- 1.596 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.05%
- Aylık değişim
- 11.67%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 21.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- 55.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar