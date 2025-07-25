FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IMAX
IMAX: Imax Corporation

31.97 USD 0.34 (1.05%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IMAX fiyatı bugün -1.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.59 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.38 aralığında işlem gördü.

Imax Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
31.59 32.38
Yıllık aralık
19.19 32.95
Önceki kapanış
32.31
Açılış
32.35
Satış
31.97
Alış
32.27
Düşük
31.59
Yüksek
32.38
Hacim
1.596 K
Günlük değişim
-1.05%
Aylık değişim
11.67%
6 aylık değişim
21.56%
Yıllık değişim
55.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar