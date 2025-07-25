QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IMAX
Tornare a Azioni

IMAX: Imax Corporation

31.97 USD 0.34 (1.05%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IMAX ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.59 e ad un massimo di 32.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Imax Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IMAX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.59 32.38
Intervallo Annuale
19.19 32.95
Chiusura Precedente
32.31
Apertura
32.35
Bid
31.97
Ask
32.27
Minimo
31.59
Massimo
32.38
Volume
1.596 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.05%
Variazione Mensile
11.67%
Variazione Semestrale
21.56%
Variazione Annuale
55.95%
20 settembre, sabato