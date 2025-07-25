Valute / IMAX
IMAX: Imax Corporation
31.97 USD 0.34 (1.05%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMAX ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.59 e ad un massimo di 32.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Imax Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.59 32.38
Intervallo Annuale
19.19 32.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.31
- Apertura
- 32.35
- Bid
- 31.97
- Ask
- 32.27
- Minimo
- 31.59
- Massimo
- 32.38
- Volume
- 1.596 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 55.95%
20 settembre, sabato