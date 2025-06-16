通貨 / GAMB
GAMB: Gambling.com Group Limited
8.31 USD 0.26 (3.23%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GAMBの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.11の安値と8.33の高値で取引されました。
Gambling.com Group Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GAMB News
- Gambling.com Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results - Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB)
- UnitedHealth and First Solar Shine Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Crude Oil Down 1%; US Retail Sales Rise 0.5% In July - Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB), Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Gambling.com stock price target lowered to $15 at Stifel on GenAI impact
- Gambling.com stock price target lowered to $12 at BTIG on search headwinds
- Jefferies lowers Gambling.com stock price target to $15 on multiple contraction
- Applied Materials Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Globant, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Gambling.com Group Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Gambling.com Group earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Gambling.com Group shares tumble as weaker search rankings hit outlook
- Gambling.com: Misunderstood Growth Stock (NASDAQ:GAMB)
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Gambling.com (GAMB) Loses 16% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Gambling.com: Subscription Revenue Will Catalyze The Stock Rally. (NASDAQ:GAMB)
- Zacks.com featured highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, SunOpta, Gambling.com and Orion Group
- Rising Cash Flows Make These 4 Stocks Worth Choosing Now
- Buy These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Maximize Returns
- Jefferies lowers Gambling.com stock price target to $18 on multiple adjustment
- Gambling.com Group Announces the 2025 American Gambling Awards Program
- Benchmark reaffirms buy rating on Gambling.com stock amid prediction market potential
1日のレンジ
8.11 8.33
1年のレンジ
7.93 17.14
- 以前の終値
- 8.05
- 始値
- 8.14
- 買値
- 8.31
- 買値
- 8.61
- 安値
- 8.11
- 高値
- 8.33
- 出来高
- 1.030 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -34.05%
- 1年の変化
- -16.90%
