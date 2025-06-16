시세섹션
통화 / GAMB
주식로 돌아가기

GAMB: Gambling.com Group Limited

8.26 USD 0.05 (0.60%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GAMB 환율이 오늘 -0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.24이고 고가는 8.45이었습니다.

Gambling.com Group Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAMB News

일일 변동 비율
8.24 8.45
년간 변동
7.93 17.14
이전 종가
8.31
시가
8.35
Bid
8.26
Ask
8.56
저가
8.24
고가
8.45
볼륨
1.225 K
일일 변동
-0.60%
월 변동
-3.73%
6개월 변동
-34.44%
년간 변동율
-17.40%
20 9월, 토요일