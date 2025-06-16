통화 / GAMB
GAMB: Gambling.com Group Limited
8.26 USD 0.05 (0.60%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GAMB 환율이 오늘 -0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.24이고 고가는 8.45이었습니다.
Gambling.com Group Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GAMB News
일일 변동 비율
8.24 8.45
년간 변동
7.93 17.14
- 8.31
- 8.35
- 8.26
- 8.56
- 8.24
- 8.45
- 1.225 K
- -0.60%
- -3.73%
- -34.44%
- -17.40%
20 9월, 토요일