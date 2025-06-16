Valute / GAMB
GAMB: Gambling.com Group Limited
8.26 USD 0.05 (0.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GAMB ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.24 e ad un massimo di 8.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Gambling.com Group Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAMB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.24 8.45
Intervallo Annuale
7.93 17.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.31
- Apertura
- 8.35
- Bid
- 8.26
- Ask
- 8.56
- Minimo
- 8.24
- Massimo
- 8.45
- Volume
- 1.225 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -34.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.40%
21 settembre, domenica