Valute / GAMB
GAMB: Gambling.com Group Limited

8.26 USD 0.05 (0.60%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GAMB ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.24 e ad un massimo di 8.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Gambling.com Group Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.24 8.45
Intervallo Annuale
7.93 17.14
Chiusura Precedente
8.31
Apertura
8.35
Bid
8.26
Ask
8.56
Minimo
8.24
Massimo
8.45
Volume
1.225 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
-3.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-34.44%
Variazione Annuale
-17.40%
