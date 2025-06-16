Währungen / GAMB
GAMB: Gambling.com Group Limited
8.39 USD 0.08 (0.96%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GAMB hat sich für heute um 0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.45 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gambling.com Group Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
8.31 8.45
Jahresspanne
7.93 17.14
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.31
- Eröffnung
- 8.35
- Bid
- 8.39
- Ask
- 8.69
- Tief
- 8.31
- Hoch
- 8.45
- Volumen
- 467
- Tagesänderung
- 0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -33.41%
- Jahresänderung
- -16.10%
