FUBO: fuboTV Inc

4.37 USD 0.15 (3.55%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FUBOの今日の為替レートは、3.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.23の安値と4.54の高値で取引されました。

fuboTV Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
4.23 4.54
1年のレンジ
1.21 6.46
以前の終値
4.22
始値
4.24
買値
4.37
買値
4.67
安値
4.23
高値
4.54
出来高
10.158 K
1日の変化
3.55%
1ヶ月の変化
25.57%
6ヶ月の変化
49.66%
1年の変化
212.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K