通貨 / FUBO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FUBO: fuboTV Inc
4.37 USD 0.15 (3.55%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FUBOの今日の為替レートは、3.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.23の安値と4.54の高値で取引されました。
fuboTV Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUBO News
- fuboTV’s Weak Moat Keeps Me Bearish Despite Disney Deal (NYSE:FUBO)
- Fubo's Content Strategy: Can Niche Sports Keep Subscribers?
- 3 Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2025
- Growth Stock Alert: Are You Missing Out on These 120% Gainers?
- Disney Bets on Sports Streaming: Will ESPN's New DTC Launch Win Big?
- 2 Stocks Under $10 That Can Double Again in 2025
- Noble Capital initiates coverage on Newsmax stock with Outperform rating
- What's Going On With FuboTV Stock Monday? - FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)
- Molotov signs carriage deal with Ligue 1 for 2025/2026 season
- DAZN and Fubo partner to expand sports streaming options in Canada
- 2 Stocks Under $5 to Buy in August
- Why Fast-paced Mover fuboTV (FUBO) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- FuboTV director Leff sells shares worth $243,111
- Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Dips as Howdy Installation Proves a Mite Aggressive - TipRanks.com
- FuboTV director Leff sells shares worth $435k
- FuboTV executive chairman Bronfman sells $435k in shares
- Disney Banks on NFL Deal: Will ESPN's New Streaming Push Pay Off?
- 2 Stocks That Have More Than Doubled in the Past Year and Still Have Room to Run
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on fuboTV stock, cites Disney deal upside
- What's Going On With FuboTV Stock Friday? - FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)
- fuboTV (FUBO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- fuboTV (FUBO) Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates
- Fubotv earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
4.23 4.54
1年のレンジ
1.21 6.46
- 以前の終値
- 4.22
- 始値
- 4.24
- 買値
- 4.37
- 買値
- 4.67
- 安値
- 4.23
- 高値
- 4.54
- 出来高
- 10.158 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 25.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 49.66%
- 1年の変化
- 212.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K