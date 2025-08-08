통화 / FUBO
FUBO: fuboTV Inc
4.35 USD 0.02 (0.46%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FUBO 환율이 오늘 -0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.33이고 고가는 4.48이었습니다.
fuboTV Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.33 4.48
년간 변동
1.21 6.46
- 이전 종가
- 4.37
- 시가
- 4.35
- Bid
- 4.35
- Ask
- 4.65
- 저가
- 4.33
- 고가
- 4.48
- 볼륨
- 7.560 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.46%
- 월 변동
- 25.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 48.97%
- 년간 변동율
- 210.71%
20 9월, 토요일