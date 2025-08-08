QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FUBO
Tornare a Azioni

FUBO: fuboTV Inc

4.35 USD 0.02 (0.46%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FUBO ha avuto una variazione del -0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.33 e ad un massimo di 4.48.

Segui le dinamiche di fuboTV Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FUBO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.33 4.48
Intervallo Annuale
1.21 6.46
Chiusura Precedente
4.37
Apertura
4.35
Bid
4.35
Ask
4.65
Minimo
4.33
Massimo
4.48
Volume
7.560 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.46%
Variazione Mensile
25.00%
Variazione Semestrale
48.97%
Variazione Annuale
210.71%
20 settembre, sabato