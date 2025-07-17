クォートセクション
通貨 / FCF
FCF: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

17.93 USD 0.51 (2.93%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FCFの今日の為替レートは、2.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.46の安値と17.93の高値で取引されました。

First Commonwealth Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.46 17.93
1年のレンジ
13.54 19.95
以前の終値
17.42
始値
17.46
買値
17.93
買値
18.23
安値
17.46
高値
17.93
出来高
485
1日の変化
2.93%
1ヶ月の変化
1.70%
6ヶ月の変化
15.60%
1年の変化
4.92%
