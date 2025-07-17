通貨 / FCF
FCF: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
17.93 USD 0.51 (2.93%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FCFの今日の為替レートは、2.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.46の安値と17.93の高値で取引されました。
First Commonwealth Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCF News
1日のレンジ
17.46 17.93
1年のレンジ
13.54 19.95
- 以前の終値
- 17.42
- 始値
- 17.46
- 買値
- 17.93
- 買値
- 18.23
- 安値
- 17.46
- 高値
- 17.93
- 出来高
- 485
- 1日の変化
- 2.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.60%
- 1年の変化
- 4.92%
