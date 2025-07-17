货币 / FCF
FCF: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
17.50 USD 0.27 (1.57%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FCF汇率已更改1.57%。当日，交易品种以低点17.29和高点17.56进行交易。
关注First Commonwealth Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.29 17.56
年范围
13.54 19.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.23
- 开盘价
- 17.30
- 卖价
- 17.50
- 买价
- 17.80
- 最低价
- 17.29
- 最高价
- 17.56
- 交易量
- 113
- 日变化
- 1.57%
- 月变化
- -0.74%
- 6个月变化
- 12.83%
- 年变化
- 2.40%
