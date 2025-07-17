Divisas / FCF
FCF: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
17.42 USD 0.19 (1.10%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FCF de hoy ha cambiado un 1.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado.
Rango diario
17.29 17.80
Rango anual
13.54 19.95
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.23
- Open
- 17.30
- Bid
- 17.42
- Ask
- 17.72
- Low
- 17.29
- High
- 17.80
- Volumen
- 742
- Cambio diario
- 1.10%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.19%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.31%
- Cambio anual
- 1.93%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B