Valute / FCF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FCF: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
17.56 USD 0.37 (2.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FCF ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.53 e ad un massimo di 17.78.
Segui le dinamiche di First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCF News
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Why First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- First Commonwealth Financial: An Upgrade Isn't Justified Right Now (NYSE:FCF)
- First Commonwealth Stock: After Price Rally Earning Outlook Remain Satisfactory (NYSE:FCF)
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Uber Stock: The Hidden Edge In Its Robotaxi Strategy (NYSE:UBER)
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- First Commonwealth Financial announces executive changes and planned retirement
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- First Commonwealth (FCF) Q2 EPS Up 36%
- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FCF)
- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Commonwealth Q2 2025 slides: EPS beats consensus as NIM expands
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- First Commonwealth Financial earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- The Bancorp (TBBK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.53 17.78
Intervallo Annuale
13.54 19.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.93
- Apertura
- 17.71
- Bid
- 17.56
- Ask
- 17.86
- Minimo
- 17.53
- Massimo
- 17.78
- Volume
- 723
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.75%
20 settembre, sabato