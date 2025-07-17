FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / FCF
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

FCF: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

17.56 USD 0.37 (2.06%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FCF fiyatı bugün -2.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.78 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FCF haberleri

Günlük aralık
17.53 17.78
Yıllık aralık
13.54 19.95
Önceki kapanış
17.93
Açılış
17.71
Satış
17.56
Alış
17.86
Düşük
17.53
Yüksek
17.78
Hacim
723
Günlük değişim
-2.06%
Aylık değişim
-0.40%
6 aylık değişim
13.22%
Yıllık değişim
2.75%
21 Eylül, Pazar