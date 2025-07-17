Dövizler / FCF
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
FCF: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
17.56 USD 0.37 (2.06%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FCF fiyatı bugün -2.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCF haberleri
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Why First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- First Commonwealth Financial: An Upgrade Isn't Justified Right Now (NYSE:FCF)
- First Commonwealth Stock: After Price Rally Earning Outlook Remain Satisfactory (NYSE:FCF)
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Uber Stock: The Hidden Edge In Its Robotaxi Strategy (NYSE:UBER)
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- First Commonwealth Financial announces executive changes and planned retirement
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- First Commonwealth (FCF) Q2 EPS Up 36%
- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FCF)
- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Commonwealth Q2 2025 slides: EPS beats consensus as NIM expands
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- First Commonwealth Financial earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- The Bancorp (TBBK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Günlük aralık
17.53 17.78
Yıllık aralık
13.54 19.95
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.93
- Açılış
- 17.71
- Satış
- 17.56
- Alış
- 17.86
- Düşük
- 17.53
- Yüksek
- 17.78
- Hacim
- 723
- Günlük değişim
- -2.06%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.40%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.75%
21 Eylül, Pazar