EZPW: EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock

17.89 USD 0.82 (4.80%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EZPWの今日の為替レートは、4.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.03の安値と17.90の高値で取引されました。

EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.03 17.90
1年のレンジ
10.86 17.90
以前の終値
17.07
始値
17.04
買値
17.89
買値
18.19
安値
17.03
高値
17.90
出来高
1.625 K
1日の変化
4.80%
1ヶ月の変化
8.29%
6ヶ月の変化
20.07%
1年の変化
59.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K