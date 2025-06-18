通貨 / EZPW
EZPW: EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock
17.89 USD 0.82 (4.80%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EZPWの今日の為替レートは、4.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.03の安値と17.90の高値で取引されました。
EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EZPW News
- Ezcorp株価、17.53ドルで52週高値を記録
- Ezcorp stock hits 52-week high at 17.53 USD
- Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Ezcorp stock hits 52-week high at 16.98 USD
- Ezcorp (EZPW) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 34.27% Upside in Ezcorp (EZPW): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Should Value Investors Buy EZCORP (EZPW) Stock?
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- EZCORP stock rating initiated at Buy by Texas Capital with $20 target
- Ezcorp (EZPW) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Wall Street Analysts Think Ezcorp (EZPW) Could Surge 42.47%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Are Investors Undervaluing EZCORP (EZPW) Right Now?
- EZCORP, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ezcorp (EZPW) Q3 Earnings
- Ezcorp (EZPW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- EZCORP Q3 FY25 presentation: Record PLO drives 38% EPS growth, store count expands
- EZCORP earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Sallie Mae (SLM) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- EZPW: Buy Now Before The Market Reprices This Undervalued Cash Machine (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- Canaccord Genuity raises EZCORP stock price target to $25 on strong pawn business
- EZCorp Delivers Results, But The Market Hasn't Caught Up (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- EZCORP expands Mexican footprint with 40-store acquisition
1日のレンジ
17.03 17.90
1年のレンジ
10.86 17.90
- 以前の終値
- 17.07
- 始値
- 17.04
- 買値
- 17.89
- 買値
- 18.19
- 安値
- 17.03
- 高値
- 17.90
- 出来高
- 1.625 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.07%
- 1年の変化
- 59.59%
