Currencies / EZPW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EZPW: EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock
17.16 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EZPW exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.05 and at a high of 17.33.
Follow EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EZPW News
- Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Ezcorp stock hits 52-week high at 16.98 USD
- Ezcorp (EZPW) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 34.27% Upside in Ezcorp (EZPW): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Should Value Investors Buy EZCORP (EZPW) Stock?
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- EZCORP stock rating initiated at Buy by Texas Capital with $20 target
- Ezcorp (EZPW) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Wall Street Analysts Think Ezcorp (EZPW) Could Surge 42.47%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Are Investors Undervaluing EZCORP (EZPW) Right Now?
- EZCORP, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ezcorp (EZPW) Q3 Earnings
- Ezcorp (EZPW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- EZCORP Q3 FY25 presentation: Record PLO drives 38% EPS growth, store count expands
- EZCORP earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Sallie Mae (SLM) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- EZPW: Buy Now Before The Market Reprices This Undervalued Cash Machine (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- Canaccord Genuity raises EZCORP stock price target to $25 on strong pawn business
- EZCorp Delivers Results, But The Market Hasn't Caught Up (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- EZCORP expands Mexican footprint with 40-store acquisition
- EZCorp: A Decent Buying Opportunity Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainty. (NASDAQ:EZPW)
- EZCORP urged to launch $100 million buyback program
- EZCorp: Undervalued With Asymmetric Upside (NASDAQ:EZPW)
Daily Range
17.05 17.33
Year Range
10.86 17.52
- Previous Close
- 17.27
- Open
- 17.25
- Bid
- 17.16
- Ask
- 17.46
- Low
- 17.05
- High
- 17.33
- Volume
- 1.209 K
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.17%
- Year Change
- 53.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%